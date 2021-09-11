Mai K Nguyen Auctions Rights To New Middle-Grade Anzu Graphic Novel

Mai K Nguyen is a UX designer, whose debut graphic novel, Pilu of the Woods, was published by Oni Press in 2019, after two self-published titles over the last decade, Little Ghost and Coral & the King. And she has just auctioned the rights to her latest middle-grade graphic novel Anzu and the Realm of Darkness at an auction between five publishers to Maggie Rosenthal at Viking.

Anzu and the Realm of Darkness is about a Japanese American girl who must journey through the fantastical world of Japanese folklore and reclaim her identity to find her way back home after she falls into the Shinto underworld during the festival of Obon. Anzu and the Realm of Darkness will be published in 2024, the first of a two-book deal, negotiated for Mai K Nguyen by Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management.

Mai K Nguyen tweeted out "Ahh I can finally share the news! I'm making more books I'm so excited to draw lots of adventures and a bunch of weird monsters…. and also a dog that looks suspiciously like my dog!!! Honestly @BrittSiess is my hero and I love working with her dearly Who knew you could have a kick-butt advocate like her on your side!! It's life-changing!!"

Founded in 2020, Britt Siess Creative Management is a Seattle-based full-service literary agency with an emphasis on graphic novels and illustration, and we find ourselves mentioning them a lot on Bleeding Cool. Viking Press (formally Viking Penguin, also listed as Viking Books) is an American publishing company now owned by Penguin Random House. It was founded in New York City on March 1, 1925, by Harold K. Guinzburg and George S. Oppenheim and then acquired by the Penguin Group in 1975. Viking publishes approximately 75 books a year. It has published both successful commercial fiction and acclaimed literary fiction and non-fiction, and its paperbacks are most often published by Penguin Books. Thao represents picture books and graphic novels by author-illustrators, Middle Grade fiction, and Young Adult across genres, as well as Science-Fiction/Fantasy and select Romance for adults.