Main Character Finally Appears in Dune: The Waters of Kanly #3 Preview

It's taken three issues, but the main character in Dune: The Waters of Kanly #3 has finally made an appearance in this preview. Of course, we're talking about: the titular Waters of Kanly! It's about time! The waters are currently contained in the Tanker of Harkonnen, but that should be no problem for our heroes.

The press release from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios tells us:

In the penultimate issue of the exciting expansion to the lore of Dune, Gurney and the smugglers have the opportunity to deal a crucial blow to their bitter enemies. The problem is, will they be able to escape or will they have to face the deadly consequences of failure? Created by visionary writer Frank Herbert, Dune debuted in 1965, has sold millions of copies and is arguably the most admired science fiction novel of all time. After winning the Hugo Award and inaugural Nebula Award, Dune inspired a best-selling novel series and led to multiple live-action adaptations, including the upcoming feature film from Legendary Pictures. The influence of Dune extends well beyond the world of entertainment, with an incalculable influence on modern scientific thinking about politics, religion, outer space, environmentalism, and more. DUNE: THE WATERS OF KANLY #3 features main and variant cover art by famed illustrator Christian Ward (Something is Killing the Children) and variant covers by artists Junggeun Yoon (Magic) and Andrea Sorrentino (Avengers).

Check out the solicit and preview below. Dune: The Waters of Kanly #3 will be in stores on Wednesday, July 13th. Check out the preview below.

DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #3 (OF 4) CVR A WARD

MAY220388

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Christian Ward

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: $4.99

