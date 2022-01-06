Major Plothole Between Darkhold And Trial Of Magneto? (Spoilers)

Okay, so. Marvel's Darkhold comic book event series was delayed rather, courtesy of a pandemic. Originally planned to be published alongside the TV series Wandavision, it saw Scarlet Witch dealing with the magical side of her powers, specifically those tied to the Darkhold grimoire, and saw a number of Marvel characters infected with demonic overspill. When it was finally published last year, it came out alongside The Trial Of Magneto, which also featured the Scarlet Witch – notably her murder, on the island of Krakoa.

So Marvel Editorial was keen to point out that Darkhold was to occur before The Trial Of Magneto. Which did indeed see the death of Wanda Maximoff, but also that she was resurrected using the Krakoan resurrection protocols for mutants – even though she wasn't a mutant, at one point she had convinced the X-Men telepathic computer network Cerebro that she was. And in the final issue out last year, it was revealed that this was all part of Wanda's plan. She needed to die, and be resurrected, to redeem herself in the eyes of the mutant population by extending the resurrection protocols far into the past, bringing back Thunderbird among millions of other mutants.

But in this week's Darkhold Omega, we see the Scarlet Witch take control of the dark powers associated with the Darkhold that had been threatening her and her loved ones.

That she had subsumed it all into herself, granting her new power in the process. Possibly even that which she needed to carry out her mission for the mutants of Krakoa. Which worked a lot better than her last attempt on Genosha.

Except there was a glitch. Scarlet Witch had introduced a reason for the demons not to kill her as a result of her actions.

If she dies, Cthon, the author of the Darkhold is free to wreak vengeance upon all. But in The Trial Of Magneto, she did die. Properly and everything. Um…

I have asked. No reply yet. Anyone?

