Manga Up! – Square Enix Launches Global Manga App

Square Enix released the global version of its Manga Up! manga app this week. Demand for online entertainment content has mounted over the past two years both in Japan and around the world, and English translations of its manga titles have enjoyed brisk sales. These trends have inspired the Company to offer a global version of its app for the first time with the goal of bringing manga content to even more readers outside Japan.

Manga Up! will offer 160 titles, including 100 new English translations, as the latest installments of several ongoing series will launch almost immediately after their Japan releases as possible. The app will be available everywhere but in Japan and works in both iOS and Android versions, including on tablets.

Released in 2017, the Japanese version of Manga Up! has been downloaded more than 19 million times. The expertise and technology that the Company has amassed in offering the Japanese version will now enable it to deliver its outstanding manga content to a global audience more quickly.

The Company has been making its manga content widely available outside of Japan for some time to great acclaim. However, readers outside of Japan have had to wait to get their hands on popular Japanese titles due to constraints involved in distributing printed comic books and e-books.

Because of the speed and reach that an app makes possible, global fans will now have access via Manga Up! to around 160 titles, including 100 titles available in new English translations. In addition, the app will be the fastest source for English versions of popular ongoing series such as The Case Study of Vanitas, Goblin Slayer, and Final Fantasy Lost Stranger, thanks to simultaneous releases with Japanese installments.

Manga Up! will also include complete series that have been worldwide hits, such as Fullmetal Alchemist, Soul Eater, and Pandora Hearts. Ongoing series creating a buzz such as Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa's latest work, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, as well as My Dress-Up Darling and The Apothecary Diaries, are also available on Manga Up! before anywhere else.