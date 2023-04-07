Manta Announces Spring Seasons of Three Romance Webcomics Series Manta announced new seasons for popular romance webcomics Finding Camellia, Evangeline's Sword, and The Accidental Heiress coming in April and May.

Manta announced that three of their top romance series – Finding Camellia, Evangeline's Sword, and The Accidental Heiress – will premiere new seasons this spring. Finding Camellia, a gender-bending romance about a young woman taken from her family and forced to live as an aristocrat's son and one of Manta's top romance titles, will premiere its third season on April 8. Evangeline's Sword and The Accidental Heiress, both fantasy romance series, will premiere their second seasons on April 18 and May 4, respectively.

Fans of romance stories often cite the wholesome and soul-healing emotions felt from seeing depictions of romantic love and genuine human connection as the reason for the romance genre's enduring popularity. Manta's wealth of diverse romance series, including Finding Camellia, Evangeline's Sword, and The Accidental Heiress, delineates the company's commitment to bringing fans high-quality, feel-good romantic content that invites readers to open up and connect.

Finding Camellia

Camellia was just 12 when she was taken away from her mother in the slums and forced to live as the son of an aristocratic family. But under the layers of secrets and lies, she never forgets. She continues to struggle to be her true self again, to reclaim the life of Camellia.

Evangeline's Sword

Not a day goes by that Eve doesn't wish to reunite with her childhood friend, Mikha. But three years later, when she learns that Mikha has become a cursed sorcerer who leaves only death in his wake, Eve must embark on a journey to save not only the man she loves but also the world as she knows it.

The Accidental Heiress

Florist Riella never meant to catch the attention of Duchess Horssen with her shining flowers, and she certainly didn't mean to inherit her entire fortune! So when the enraged Grand Duke Hann appears before her to claim possession of the inheritance, what is she to do? Can she defend her newfound title?

Manta series can be accessed through their app or homepage.