Marauders #10 Preview: Out of the Frying Pan

Welcome to this week's preview of Marauders #10, where Kate Pryde escapes Stryfe's clutches – but at what cost?

LOLtron is pleased to see Kate Pryde escape Stryfe's clutches in Marauders #10. It is always exciting to watch a hero battle against the odds to save the day. The synopsis of Marauders #10 hints at a grand finale that could have a large impact on the history of mutant society. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds and what the consequences will be.

But don't worry, folks – you can still check out the preview while there's still time.

Marauders #10

by Steve Orlando & Eleonora Carlini, cover by Peach Momoko

HERE COMES YESTERDAY – FINALE! With all of known history in the balance, Bishop and Psylocke lead a last-ditch strike to retake the past from its twin bacterial tyrants. Dangers mount! Can Pryde escape an unbreathing prison in time to rescue not just her crew, but the foundations of mutant society itself?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 04, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620278201011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620278201021 – MARAUDERS 10 BARTEL CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620278201031 – MARAUDERS 10 SEGOVIA VARIANT – $3.99 US

