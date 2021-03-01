Maria Fröhlich and Naomi Franquiz Join Women Of Marvel Anthology

The Women of Marvel #1 anthology for April 2021 was announced with writers Natasha Alterici, Sophie Campbell, Nadia Shammas, Elsa Sjunneson, and Anne Toole as well as artists Eleonora Carlini, Joanna Estep, Skylar Patridge and Kei Zama.

Marvel has now updated those artist credits as Kei Zama, Maria Fröhlich and Naomi Franquiz and

Eleonora Carlini.

Maria Fröhlich is a comic artist, writer and children's book illustrator from Sweden, including work in Bitch Planet and adapting Neil Gaiman for IDW. Naomi Franquiz of Harrow County is the artist of the upcoming Grant Morrison comic book Procter Valley Road.

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

NATASHA ALTERICI, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, NADIA SHAMMAS, ELSA SJUNNESON, ANNE TOOLE & MORE! (W) Eleonora CARLINI, JOANNA ESTEP, SKYLAR PATRIDGE, KEI ZAMA & MORE! (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY Amanda Conner

WHO RUN THE WORLD? YOU ALREADY KNOW. CELEBRATE THE WOMEN OF MARVEL WITH AN EXTRAVAGANZA OF EXTRAORDINARY TALENT!

The future is female! Get in on the ground floor with this amazing assembly of writers and artists from all over entertainment. Comics legend Louise Simonson kicks things off with a must-read introduction! Nadia Shammas punches the glass ceiling with the Jade Giantess! Elsa Sjunneson grits her way to the front line with Captain Peggy Carter! Sophie Campbell goes feral with a bone-grinding Marrow story! Video game-and-comics writer Anne Toole makes her Marvel debut in a blaze of glory! Natasha Alterici of Heathen fame charges sword-first into the Marvel Universe! With astonishing art from new and established artists Kei Zama (Transformers, DEATH'S HEAD), Eleonora Carlini (Power Rangers, Batgirl), Skylar Patridge (Resonant, Relics of Youth), Joanna Estep (Fantastic Four, Fraggle Rock) and more, you're sure to come away powered up and ready to slay – in high heels and boots alike.

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99 In Shops: Apr 07, 2021