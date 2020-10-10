Mark Bagley to Draw Spider-Man's Most Brutal Fight, Not Pat Gleason

Mark Bagley and Patrick Gleason have been dividing up the artistic duties on Amazing Spider-Man of late, especially in the current Last Rites event, with Spider-Man fighting Sin-Eater, the Green Goblin while being puppeted by Kindred.

It looks like there's been a little trading going on, as Amazing Spider-Man #53, now scheduled for mid-November, selling itself with the tagline "If you think you've seen a brutal Spider-Man fight before, you are wrong" will be pencilled by Mark Bagley rather than the solicited Patrick Gleason. Here's a look at how the current scheduled books play out:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50 LAST

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

"LAST REMAINS" STARTS HERE!

• THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches another landmark and we're celebrating Spider-Style!

• Spider-Man just took the beating of his life and we're just getting started.

• Artist Patrick Gleason is back on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ushering in the saga that is "LAST REMAINS"!

• Kindred is stepping out on stage for the first time and Spider-Man is not ready for the havoc that Kindred is going to let loose.

Rated T+ In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 SRP: $5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51 LAST

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

"LAST REMAINS" CONTINUES!

• "LAST REMAINS" continues as Spider-Man seeks help from Doctor Strange. it's not going to be enough.

• Spider-Man does what many would find unthinkable to take the fight to Kindred.

Rated T+ In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52 LAST

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

LAST REMAINS CONTINUES!

o Kindred shows Spider-Man his true power, and Spidey sees how much trouble he's in.

32 PGS./Rated T+ In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53 LAST

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Patrick Gleason

LAST REMAINS CONTINUES!

o If you think you've seen a brutal Spider-Man fight before, you are wrong.

o Do not miss this issue.

32 PGS./Rated T+ In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54 LR

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Patrick Gleason

LAST REMAINS CONTINUES!

• The punishment of Spider-Man at the hands of Kindred continues.

• But Kindred isn't just punishing Spider-Man anymore…

Rated T In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 LR

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

LAST REMAINS CONCLUDES!

• "LAST REMAINS" ends and will make you look at Spider-Man differently. It'll make Peter look at himself differently.

• If you thought the buildup TO Kindred was intense, the fallout FROM Kindred is even more devastating.

Rated T+ In Shops: Dec 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99