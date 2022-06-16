Mark Brooks Fixes Makkari Of The Eternals' Skin Tone Error

When Marvel Studios made the Eternals movie, they switched up a number of characters to different identities, as they were spread out across the world and society over thousands of years, The Eternal Makkari, originally portrayed as another white man, was reinterpreted as a woman of colour, and deaf as well. Originally, as created by Jack Kirby, he looked like this and his name was originally spelt Makarri.

His name would change spelling to Makkari, and his history would be rewritten so that he was the true identity of the superhero characters Hurricane in 1941's Captain America Comics #1. Hurricane was the "son of Thor, god of Thunder, and the last descendant of the ancient Greek immortals."

Oh and he was also meant to have been the Greek god Mercury, reborn in 1940's Red Raven Comics, both from Timely Publications, the forerunner of Marvel Comics.

But in the recent Eternals movie, as played by Lauren Ridloff, the daughter of Mexican-American and African-American parents, Makkari looked like this.

The Marvel Comics Eternals series by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic soon caught up with the casting, courtesy of a rebirthing process for many of their characters, including the Eternals, resurrected back to life in new forms in their Activation Chamber. Eternals can take advantage of the process to switch appearance and gender, and according to Ikaris, this is "common" every twenty or twenty-five thousand years.

But in yesterday's PR for the AXE: Judgment Day event, with Mark Brooks cover for issue 5, Makkari was looking a little different, up top.

Especially if you took a closer look.

After concern was expressed online, Mark Brooks posted the following image, stating "Regarding Makkari on the Judgement Day #5 cover. She was originally painted darker but got lightened while doing my light filters on the whole cover. I missed going back to correct it before turning it in. The final cover will have correct skin tones. I take the representation, skin tone and characteristics of my characters very seriously. See my rendition of Storm on the same cover. This was an honest unintentional mistake in the final lighting that will be corrected on the printed cover." Adding to further comments of concern regarding the publisher, "I personally see Marvel making great strides for proper representation. This wasn't Marvel's mistake, it was mine but completely unintentional.."

Writer Kieron Gillen added "FYI: I asked, and Makkari's skin tone will be corrected before release."

Judgment Day is almost upon us! The next Marvel Comics crossover epic, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY will see the Avengers, the X-Men, the Eternals, and more will face judgment on a cosmic scale with the very fate of the Marvel Universe hanging in the balance. Expertly crafted by comics mastermind Kieron Gillen and acclaimed artist Valerio Schiti, the saga kicks off when the Eternals target mutantkind and the Avengers find themselves struggling to prevent an apocalyptic war between two of the strongest factions on the planet. As the event continues, the Celestial known as the PROGENITOR will rise and various heroes and villains will defend their past actions in order to save Earth from a fatal judgment. Unfortunately, from the looks of the cover of A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #5, it may be too late… A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #5 (OF 6)

