Mark Brooks Reveals A Return To The X-Mansion For The X-Men At NYCC

Mark Brooks previews The Fall Of The House Of X and the Rise Of The Powers Of X with a return to the X-Men Mansion once more.

When House Of X and Powers Of X launched in 2019, this image by Mark Brooks was pored over, with people looking for what it might possibly reveal about the new series… and things were certainly found.

Now they are doing it all again for Fall Of The House Of X and Rise Of The Powers Of X launching in January 2024, from Gerry Duggan & Lucas Werneck and Kieron Gillen & RB Silva.

Oh look, they appear to be back at the Westchester Mansion. After all this time… though there still seems to be a lot of Krakoan foliage around the place. The Marvel Next Big Thing Panel is expected to give us much, much more from New York Comic Con. As well as a potential free Frank Miller comic book to attendees. You never know. Here are the solicits for January for the Xbooks, as well as a trailer…

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #1 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 1/3

Krakoa has just begun to fight in FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #1! Mutantkind has never had a greater fall. From the highs of Krakoa—their own glorious nation, a place where they were safe and happy—to the lowest of lows. Outlawed, hunted, killed, most of their kind missing or dead, and now, one their greatest leaders, Cyclops, is on trial facing a death penalty. Ready or not, the time has come for the X-Men to make their final stand against the forces that have struck them low. The day is now. The place is here. The tale of the house Xavier built will long be told…and few will forget this darkest chapter.

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #1 (OF 5)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art and Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 1/10

And the fight for Krakoa has been lost in RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #1! Ten years ago, the mutants returned from their exile to try and reclaim the Earth from the forces of Orchis. They failed. Now, within the victorious Orchis with their gauntlet choking the world, Nimrod and Omega Sentinel put their plan within a plan into action. They are to summon their binary god to consume everything in their accession. All that stands between them is the X-Men. What can they do? They're the X-Men. They'll find a way. That's their power. So begins a story beyond time and space, with the rise of powers beyond our petty human intelligence.

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 4)

Written by AL EWING

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 1/24

It's a tale of Lifedeath in RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #1! On Krakoa, resurrection from the dead was as easy as completing a circuit—but Krakoa fell. The time of easy miracles is over, and only the hard roads are left. Now it falls to Storm—as the epic conclusion to the Krakoan Age looms—to bring their oldest enemy home to fight against the FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X…but after all he did, and all that was done to him, can Magneto bear to return?

MARVEL: Next Big Thing

Sat, Oct 14, 2023 3:15 PM – 4:15 PM Room 405

This is it, True Believers – The panel you've all been waiting for! Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as he and some of the most monumental talent of today – including Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Uncanny Avengers), Al Ewing (Resurrection of Magneto), Jonathan Hickman (G.O.D.S., Ultimate Universe), Valerio Schiti (G.O.D.S.), Jed MacKay (Avengers, Moon Knight) and Chip Zdarsky (Avengers Twilight) – give a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel's biggest books while peeling back the curtain on the future of the Marvel Universe. Filled to the brim with announcements, first-looks, and tantalizing teases (including a special look at the biggest Marvel Comics story of 2024), this is THE can't-miss Marvel panel of New York Comic Con! Don't forget to stay 'til the end for the one-of-a-kind giveaway (while supplies last!). Guests: C.B. Cebulski, Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay, Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti

IT'S THE BEGINNING OF THE END FOR KRAKOA!

The final battle of the X-Men's Krakoan Age begins in FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X.

