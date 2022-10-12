Mark Buckingham Will Be Signing Miracleman At Gosh Comics

Looks like I need to update the Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – October 2022 listings. Mark Buckingham will be coming to London to sign the relaunch issue of Miracleman: The Silver Age #1, as originally written by Neil Gaiman and now completely redrawn by Buckingham from the original script. That aspect has brought the comic even more attention than it had previously. He will be signing at Gosh Comics on Berwick Street in Soho, London from 2 to 3pm on Saturday, the 22nd of October and I get the feeling that there might be a bit of a queue. We're not talking Queen-lying-in-state big, but still, I'd get there a little early, with sandwiches from the Pret on Wardour Street.

There will also be a Tripwire signing with Andrew Colman, Simon Davis, Frazer Irving, Roger Langridge, Joel Meadows and Dan Schaffer, from 1-2pm and a One Dark Knight signing With Jock, from 2-4pm. But this will be the big one. Miracleman is a big deal of a superhero comic book, what's even more of a big deal is that Mark Buckingham is redrawing this chapter completely, as seen in this preview, and also in the recent reworking of Miracleman Apocrypha for Miracleman #0.

You can ask him to sign your Fables, Death, Generation X, Doctor Strange etc. as well of course. And for those who can't make it to the signing, customers can pre-order a signed copy of the comic on the Gosh Comics webstore.

MIRACLEMAN SILVER AGE #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220747

(W) Neil Gaiman (A/CA) Mark Buckingham

Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham's unfinished storyline "The Silver Age" begins! Young Miracleman – the lost member of the Miracleman Family – is back! His last memories were of a 1963 world of joy and innocence. Now, he's been thrust into the 21st century, where his best friends have become gods and monsters. Remastered with stunning new artwork by Mark Buckingham! Including material originally presented in MIRACLEMAN (1985) #23, plus bonus content. Mature In Shops: Oct 19, 2022 SRP: $4.99