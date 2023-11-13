Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gender queer, Margot Wood

Marketer of Gender Queer, Margot Wood, Appointed VP of Image Comics

Last week, Bleeding Cool pointed out that Image Comics was hiring a VP of Book Market Sales with a starting salary at $140,000 a year,,,

Last week, Bleeding Cool pointed out that Image Comics was hiring a VP of Book Market Sales with a starting salary at $140,000 a year, remotely with occasional in-person planning meetings. Nice! And the person picked is one Margot Wood. Image Comics really wants people to know that she is "of no relation to Dirk Wood, Image's current VP of International Sales & Licensing." Because you want to be able to see the Woods from the Trees.

They described the job thus: "The VP of Book Market Sales oversees and is the liaison for the company's worldwide English language book market sales channel (which serves such retailers as Amazon, B&N, Books-a-Million, Indigo, Target, Waterstones, etc.) and works closely with, and is the main point-of-contact to, our book distributor, Simon & Schuster. This role will report directly to the Publisher and is a supervisory role responsible for managing the Book & Library Sales Manager" and asked for "8 years of experience in book trade sales, data analysis, or related fields paired with well-versed knowledge of the comics and graphic novel industry.

Well, she has one more year than necessary. Margot Wood comes to Image with nine years of experience working previously as Director of Marketing & Sales at Oni Press and in Marketing at HarperCollins Publishers. In her time at Oni, Wood worked closely with Simon & Schuster to grow the sales of such titles as Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim, Katie O'Neill's The Tea Dragon Society, Archie Bongiovanni and Tristan Jimerson's A Quick & Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns, Brenna Thummler's Sheets, Maia Kobabe's Gender Queer, and Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon's Rick & Morty comics, to name a few. In her time at HarperCollins she worked on such graphic novels as ND Stevenson's Nimona and Neil Gaiman & P. Craig Russell's The Graveyard Book Graphic Novel.

As VP of Book Market Sales at Image Comics, Margot Wood will oversee Image's Book Market Sales and be the main point of contact between the publisher and its book market distributor, Simon & Schuster. Wood will report directly to Eric Stephenson, Publisher & Chief Creative Officer at Image.

"Everyone remembers those series that got them into comics, and for me, they all happen to be from Image," said Wood. "The chance to work with these talented creators and incredible staff has been a career goal of mine for a long time. I am beyond excited to bring my knowledge of the Book Market and experience working with the great folks at Simon & Schuster to the team."

Stephenson added: "With nearly a decade in publishing, Margot has established a truly impressive reputation for herself, and we couldn't be more pleased to welcome her to Image. With roots in both the comics world and traditional publishing, Margot is uniquely equipped to represent our titles in the booktrade as we transition to Simon & Schuster in the new year, and we all look forward to benefiting from her knowledge and experience." Chloe Ramos, Image's Book Market & Library Sales Manager, will now report to Wood.

Yes, there are other headlines I could have used. But I used them all up when Image Comics hired Dirk Wood…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!