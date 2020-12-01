Marvel Adds 20-Page Wolverine Story to $199 Chris Claremont Loot Box

In a move that, if we're perfectly honest, is about on par with the value offered for their regular weekly comic books, Marvel Comics has added a brand new 20-page Wolverine story by Chris Claremont to the Marvel Made loot box currently selling for $199. Marvel Made is a collaboration between Marvel and ReedPop to bilk comic book readers for extra cash during the pandemic by selling the sorts of EX-X-XCLUSIVE products one might normally be able to find at a convention for extremely high prices in a recurring online bundle.

Announced in October, the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle features a 448-page hardcover book as its main attraction, along with a number of prints and variant covers. The book is bound with fake leather and comes with a much larger, book-shaped case to make the book look bigger than it actually is. The book already featured one new Days of Future Past prequel story by Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca. Still, now it will feature an additional 20-page story by Wolverine, "in continuity, with cover art by Steve McNiven."

All you have to do to get your hands on these two new stores is pay $199 for a deceptively-packaged hardcover book containing reprints of comics you probably already own multiple copies of. But come on. Any "true fan" would do it, right?

Now look, I love Chris Claremont as much as… okay, way more than the next guy, but $200 for two new comics? A hundred bucks each? That, my friends, is a bridge too far. But if you've got money to burn, head over to Marvel Made. Orders are only open until December 4th.