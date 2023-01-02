Marvel Asks Readers To Vote In More X-Men For 2023

It's X-Men Election time again! Just like last year, Marvel Comics has just tweeted out for New Year's Day the following image, and you can guarantee it will be enough to make everyone lose their collective minds. Again. As if you hadn't had enough of elections in recent years.

Marvel Comics Ask Readers To Vote In Another X-Man For 2023

This is what ran last year as Firestar won, Who will be up for nomination to join the X-Men this year? And will it scupper any of the writers plans as it did the first year?

Here were the electoral options for fans.

X-Men Vote Is Live, From Avalanche To Firestar To Siryn

In 2021, True Believers everywhere voted in the first-ever X-Men election. They shaped X-Men history by choosing Polaris to star in Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz's X-MEN. Throughout the election, fans campaigned for their favorite candidates resulting in "X-MEN VOTE" trending worldwide on Twitter and ultimately changed the future of all mutantkind! Several nominations have been accepted to determine the final member of one of the most iconic teams in the Marvel Universe. Now, the last member of this new X-Men team is in YOUR hands! Each person can only cast one vote, so read about each nominee below and make your decision carefully!

X-Men Vote Is Live, From Avalanche To Firestar To Siryn

 

ARMOR: Hisako Ichiki can create a powerful psionic force field around herself, giving her superhuman strength and durability. She planted the first Krakoan flower on Mars, and as a member of the New Mutants aided her brethren across the globe.

X-Men Vote Is Live, From Avalanche To Firestar To Siryn

AVALANCHE: A long-standing member of the Brotherhood, Dominikos Petrakis used his seismokinetic powers against the X-Men. Though he was killed by the Red Skull, he was one of countless mutants to be resurrected on Krakoa, where he became an agent of S.W.O.R.D.

X-Men Vote Is Live, From Avalanche To Firestar To Siryn

BLING!: A former member of Gambit's Chevaliers squad at the Xavier school, Bling! has more recently teamed up with Psylocke and her team to defend Krakoa despite still questioning the new mutant nation's motives. She possesses a diamond-hard body, superhuman strength and the ability to fire crystalline projectiles.

X-Men Vote Is Live, From Avalanche To Firestar To Siryn

FIRESTAR: Angelica Jones is a veteran super hero, boasting former memberships in the Avengers, New Warriors, Young Allies, and the X-Men themselves – in addition to being one of Spider-Man's most amazing friends. Despite her codename, her powers are microwave-based, allowing her to ignite, melt, or otherwise superheat whatever she targets. She has yet to claim Krakoan citizenship…

X-Men Vote Is Live, From Avalanche To Firestar To Siryn

GENTLE: The first X-Man to hail from the nation of Wakanda, Nezhno Abidemi now calls Krakoa his home. His mutant power allows him to exponentially increase his musculature, giving him almost limitless strength and invulnerability.

X-Men Vote Is Live, From Avalanche To Firestar To Siryn

GORGON: Like the mythical creature of his namesake, Tomi Shishido's gaze can turn anyone who meets it into stone. Although he possesses many other superpowers, Gorgon's proficiency with swords is his greatest strength. Due to his skill with a blade, he was able to turn the tide at a crucial moment during the Contest of Swords in Otherworld. Unfortunately, he died doing so and came back… different.

X-Men Vote Is Live, From Avalanche To Firestar To Siryn

MICROMAX: A British mutant, Scott Wright has served as an agent of various agencies of the Crown including MI13 and F.I.6. In the past, he was also briefly a member of Excalibur – and controversially O*N*E* – when he came into conflict with many of his fellow mutants.

X-Men Vote Is Live, From Avalanche To Firestar To Siryn

PENANCE: Monet St. Croix touts herself as a near-perfect mutant specimen, with a wide range of powers and talents. Also, though she once considered it a burden, Monet is now capable of shifting to and from her deadly Penance form at will. She currently is the co-CXO of X-Corp.

X-Men Vote Is Live, From Avalanche To Firestar To Siryn

SIRYN: The daughter of lauded X-Man Banshee, Theresa Cassidy made a name for herself as a member of X-Factor, making use of the same sonic powers as her father. The current X-Factor team was finally able to free her from the influence of the divine being known as Morrigan, to whom she'd sacrificed to save a fellow mutant.

X-Men Vote Is Live, From Avalanche To Firestar To Siryn

SURGE: One of the most powerful electrokinetics on Krakoa, Noriko Ashida can produce devastating blasts of lightning and move at incredible speeds. She's poised to team-up with her fellow New X-Men alums to protect the next generation of mutantdom.

 

They Are Doing Another X-Men Election For 2022 #XMenVote

Ad what about the year before that? Three years ago, Bleeding Cool mentioned that democracy was coming to Krakoa. As part of the X-Men plot, citizens of the mutant island of Krakoa will vote for the next members of the X-Men. The first time we will see a democratically elected superhero team, voted on by all mutant citizens. And don't worry about dead people voting, on Krakoa it will positively be encouraged as the majority of mutants on the island have died at least once, courtesy of the Genosha massacre. And readers were invited to vote for one of the X-Men joining the team. Here is how the vote went down at the Hellfire Gala. This was the list of potential team members. Polaris won.

  • Banshee
  • Polaris
  • Forge
  • Boom-Boom
  • Tempo
  • Cannonball
  • Sunspot
  • Strong Guy
  • Marrow
  • Armor
It's Official - Polaris Has Won The X-Men Vote
Polaris and Banshee in "New X-Man" by Zeb Wells, David Massini and Rachelle Cheri.
It's All Over! Polaris Wins The X-Men Vote, Tempo and Boom Boom Are Out
Boom-Boom and Tempo in Over Served by Zeb Wells, Nico Leon and Rachelle Cheri
Marvel Confirms Sunspot And Cannonball Lost the X-Men Vote
Popularity Contest by Zeb Wells, Diego Olortegui and Rachelle Cheri.
Marvel Confirms Strong Guy and Forge Lost the X-Men Vote
Equality by Zeb Wells, Mike Henderson and Rachelle Cheri
Marvel Confirms Marrow and Armor Lost the X-Men Vote
The Best Offense by Zeb Wells, Emilio Laiso and Rachelle Cheri.
X-Men Vote Polls Are Closed - Results At Hellfire Gala In June
They Are Doing Another X-Men Election For 2022 #XMenVote

