Marvel Comics Launches Alligator Loki Comic On Marvel Unlimited

After the appearance of the Alligator variant of Loki in the Loki TV series, Marvel Comics was never going to be able to leave well alone. Today they launched a new Marvel Unlimited Infinity comic, running weekly for twelve weeks, by Alyssa Wong, Bob Quinn and Pete Pantazis. The first chapter is also a silent comic, as Alligator Loki doesn't speak. And so neither does anyone else.

The 12-part Infinity Comic will roll out every other Friday, exclusively on the app On Thursday, March 10, ALLIGATOR LOKI launches exclusively on Marvel Unlimited in the Infinity Comics format. In the first issue, "Family Bonding," Alligator Loki and Thor get to know one another at an Asgardian amusement park!

ALLIGATOR LOKI #1

Writer: Alyssa Wong

Artist: Robert Quinn

Colorist: Pete Pantazis

Editor: Katelyn Gregorowicz For his entire life Thor has only known one brother, Loki. Known to all as conniving, sneaky, and cunning! But a new Loki is ready to take his place. He may be smaller, he may be cuter, and… an alligator?! But don't be deceived, Alligator Loki has all the same attributes as his human counterpart and is ready to get into some trouble!

Indeed, it appears that Thor has as many difference with the Alligator variant as he does with the half-Frost Giant version.

Infinity Comics are weekly comic book stories from Marvel's top creators told in vertical format and distributed to subscribers to the Marvel Unlimited streaming service from Marvel, designed for phone and tablet starring the X-Men, Captain America, Shang-Chi, Black Widow, Venom, Carnage, Deadpool, and more. They have also included cuter stories, such as with Jeff The Land Shark, Spider-Bot, Marvel Meow and now Alligator Loki.