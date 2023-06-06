Posted in: Comics | Tagged: daredevil, jonathan hickman, marvel, moon knight, omnibus, predator, ultimate marvel
Marvel Omnibuses 2024 For Moon Knight, Daredevil, Predator, Ultimates
There are plenty more Marvel Omnibus volumes planned for 2024. And we begin with the Moon Knight: Marc Spector Omnibus Volume 2.
There are plenty more Marvel Omnibus volumes planned for 2024. And we begin with the MOON KNIGHT: MARC SPECTOR OMNIBUS VOL. 2 for March 5, 2024. No details yet, but there are 1032 pages worth. We also have some new dates for reprints and for previously announced Omnibuses such as the following. Print issues, shipping issues, inflation issues, there are many reasons that these may take a little longer than previously planned.
- SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 Jul 16 2024 Collecting FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2007 (SPIDER-MAN), AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #546-583, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2008) #1, SECRET INVASION: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1-3, PRESIDENTS' DAY CELEBRATION DIGITAL COMIC, SPIDER-MAN: FEAR ITSELF ONE-SHOT (2009), AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #2, SPIDER-MAN: SWING SHIFT DIRECTOR'S CUT ONE-SHOT and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #1
- SPIDER-MAN BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS Jul 16 2024 Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #575-576, #595-599, #606-607, #611, #617 and #625; NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1-5; SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #1-5; MARVEL FANFARE (1996) #2-3; and WEBSPINNERS: TALES OF SPIDER-MAN #7-9 – plus material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #1 and #3; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #577, #600, #612, #634-637 and #647; and SPIDER-MAN: GRIM HUNT – THE KRAVEN SAGA.
- HOUSE OF M OMNIBUS COMPANION – Jul 9 2024
- NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 3 – Jun 4 2024 Collecting NEW WARRIORS (1990) #54-75; JUSTICE: FOUR BALANCE #1-4; NOVA (1994) #17-18; SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #228; WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #129; WEB OF SCARLET SPIDER #3-4; and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #155-158 and #166-167, VENOM: ALONG CAME A SPIDER #1-4, and VENOM: THE HUNTED #1-3.
- SPIDER-MAN 2099 OMNIBUS VOL. 2 – May 21 2024 Collecting SPIDER-MAN 2099 (2014) #1-12; SPIDER-MAN 2099 (2015) #1-25; CAPTAIN MARVEL (1999) #27-30; SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2013) #17-19; SECRET WARS 2099 #1-5; and material from 2099 UNLIMITED #1-3 and #8-10, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2014) #1, and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2015) #1
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 – May 7 2024 Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #44-73, #74 (A-B STORIES) and #50.LR-54.LR; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SINS RISING PRELUDE; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE SINS OF NORMAN OSBORN; GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: KING'S RANSOM; GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY; and SINISTER WAR #1-4
- https://amzn.to/3WVqghgINCREDIBLE HULK BY BYRNE & CASEY OMNIBUS – May 7 2024 Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #468-474, HULK (1999) #1-11, HULK & SUB-MARINER ANNUAL '98, X-MAN & HULK ANNUAL '98, HULK ANNUAL '99 and RAMPAGING HULK (1998) #1-6.
- X-MEN 2099 OMNIBUS – Apr 30 2024 Collecting X-MEN 2099 #1-35, SPIDER-MAN 2099 (1992) #16, RAVAGE 2099 #15, DOOM 2099 #14, PUNISHER 2099 #13, X-MEN 2099 SPECIAL #1, X-MEN 2099: OASIS and X-NATION 2099 #1-6.
- EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 3 – Apr 9 2024 Collecting EXCALIBUR (1988) #68-103 and ANNUAL #1-2, X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #4, X-FACTOR (1986) #106, X-FORCE (1991) #38, X-MAN #12, PRYDE AND WISDOM #1-3, and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #174 and MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL 1996.
And a bunch picked by the Near Mint channel for Daredevil By Chip Zdarsky Omnibus Vol 1, Daredevil Omnibus Vol 3, Ultimate Marvel By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus and Predator: The Original Years Omnibus Vol 2 Thank you Omar!
DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 Collects: Daredevil (2019) 1-30, Daredevil Annual (2020) 1
PREDATOR: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 Collects: Predator: Hell & Hot Water (1997) 1-3, Predator: Primal (1997) 1-2, Predator: Nemesis (1997) 1-2, Predator: Hell Come A-Walkin' (1998) 1-2, Predator: Captive (1998) 1, Predator: Homeworld (1999) 1-4, Predator: Xenogenesis (1999) 1-4, Predator (2009) 1-4, Predators (2010) 1-4, Predators: Beating the Bullet (2010) 1, Predators: Preserve the Game (2010) 1, Predator:Hunters (2017) 1-5, Predator: Hunters II (2018) 1-4, Predator: Hunters III (2020) 1-4; material from Dark Horse Presents (1986) 124, 137; Free Comic Book Day 2009: Predator
DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS VOL. 3 Collects: Daredevil (1964) 75-119, Avengers (1963) 111, Amazing Adventures (1970) 1-8
ULTIMATE MARVEL BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS Collects: Ultimate Thor (2010) 1-4, Ultimate Comics Hawkeye (2011) 1-4, Ultimate Comics Ultimates (2011) 1-12, material from Ultimate Fallout (2011) 2-6
