Marvel Omnibuses 2024 For Moon Knight, Daredevil, Predator, Ultimates

There are plenty more Marvel Omnibus volumes planned for 2024. And we begin with the Moon Knight: Marc Spector Omnibus Volume 2.

There are plenty more Marvel Omnibus volumes planned for 2024. And we begin with the MOON KNIGHT: MARC SPECTOR OMNIBUS VOL. 2 for March 5, 2024. No details yet, but there are 1032 pages worth. We also have some new dates for reprints and for previously announced Omnibuses such as the following. Print issues, shipping issues, inflation issues, there are many reasons that these may take a little longer than previously planned.

And a bunch picked by the Near Mint channel for Daredevil By Chip Zdarsky Omnibus Vol 1, Daredevil Omnibus Vol 3, Ultimate Marvel By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus and Predator: The Original Years Omnibus Vol 2 Thank you Omar!

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 Collects: Daredevil (2019) 1-30, Daredevil Annual (2020) 1

PREDATOR: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 Collects: Predator: Hell & Hot Water (1997) 1-3, Predator: Primal (1997) 1-2, Predator: Nemesis (1997) 1-2, Predator: Hell Come A-Walkin' (1998) 1-2, Predator: Captive (1998) 1, Predator: Homeworld (1999) 1-4, Predator: Xenogenesis (1999) 1-4, Predator (2009) 1-4, Predators (2010) 1-4, Predators: Beating the Bullet (2010) 1, Predators: Preserve the Game (2010) 1, Predator:Hunters (2017) 1-5, Predator: Hunters II (2018) 1-4, Predator: Hunters III (2020) 1-4; material from Dark Horse Presents (1986) 124, 137; Free Comic Book Day 2009: Predator

DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS VOL. 3 Collects: Daredevil (1964) 75-119, Avengers (1963) 111, Amazing Adventures (1970) 1-8

ULTIMATE MARVEL BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS Collects: Ultimate Thor (2010) 1-4, Ultimate Comics Hawkeye (2011) 1-4, Ultimate Comics Ultimates (2011) 1-12, material from Ultimate Fallout (2011) 2-6

