Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, fantastic four

Marvel Comics Relaunches Fantastic Four With A New #1 In July

Marvel Comics relaunches Fantastic Four with a new #1 In July 2025 by Ryan North and Humberto Ramos...

Article Summary Marvel Comics relaunches Fantastic Four #1 in July 2025 with Ryan North and Humberto Ramos.

The reboot ties into the One World Under Doom crossover and Fantastic Four: First Steps movie.

The story features time travel, dinosaurs, and the FF scattered across history seeking the Forever Stone.

North emphasizes friendship within the FF, blending high-concept sci-fi with real emotion.

Marvel Comics is to relaunch their Fantastic Four comic book series in July as part of the current One World Under Doom crossover with a new Fantastic Four #1 to accompany the Fantastic Four: First Steps movie. But the comic book writer will still be Ryan North, who, to be fair, has been kicking it for the last couple of years on the series, creating one-shot issues that tie together into a wider narrative and have gotten the FF away from their Baxter Building roots into the wider American community. This time, however, it will be time travel and dinosaurs. And despite the events in today's One World Under Doom #2, Ben Grimm looks like he will be back in the rocks. The book will be drawn by Humberto Ramos, who has similarly been kicking it on the Strange Academy book and has a long history at Marvel and elsewhere.

They are still fighting Doctor Doom, though, in "a time-travelling story in which amid a battle with Doom, the four are sent to different eras of Earth's history. Their only chance to put things right is to reach something called the Forever Stone, a mass of granite that is also one of Earth's longest-lasting rocks, and is accessible in all time periods. And yes, Ben Grimm fights a dinosaur in these pages."

Ryan North states "This book comes in the middle of our One World Under Doom event, so you can be certain that he plays a role in those first few issues – and after that we've got science mysteries, monsters, and trips into space… But as much as this first story involves dinosaurs and time travel, it's really about these four remarkable people and the depth of love they have for each other. People often think of the FF in terms of family, and they're not wrong, but I think there's something really beautiful about friendship too, and we get to see that with these characters. It's high-concept science fiction with real emotion. What's not to like?"

Artist Humberto Ramos says, "I've been lucky to illustrate many of the most iconic superheroes in the universe, but this book felt different from the start. The weight of history and legacy of these characters lay upon your shoulders, no matter who you are or how you've worked in this industry."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!