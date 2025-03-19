Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, One World Under Doom

Now Doctor Doom Opens All Borders in One World Under Doom (Spoilers)

Now Doctor Doom opens all borders in One World Under Doom #2... doesn't sound like fascism to me, but maybe that's the point (Spoilers)

Today's Avengers #24 has the briefest of One World Under Doom mentions…

Which is more than some actual One World Under Doom crossover titles such as Weapon X-Men and Doctor Strange Of Asgard have. But then today we also have the main event, the second issue of One World Under Doom. In which the Fantastic Four are taking the battle to Doctor Doom in the United Nations, where he has already built hospitals and schools the world over, made education and healthcare free and banned all war…

… saving millions of lives in the process. Something that it is very hard to fight against, especially in the mind of the public. But while the Fantastic Four war-war, Valeria Richards tries jaw-jaw.

But there's another big reason why what Doom is doing can't be described as fascism. Fascism depends on national borders, even if it may wish to redraw – and then defend – them. Doom isn't a fan.

Global open border policy, for all.

And the people, despite expectations, love it.

Well most of them. But those who don't can still take advantage of it.

It's getting harder and harder to fight against the idea of One World Under Doom.

This isn't so much "the villain has a point" trope as it is "the villain is the hero, if we just change our perspective" trope.

Oh, and Doctor Doom has one further gift of universal healthcare to impart to his erstwhile foes, the Fantastic Four, namely Ben Grimm. That unfortunate skin condition of his?

Gone. And no insurance bill to go with it… there are obvious parallels with current US government policies and approaches to be drawn, but if the ends were as beneficial as these, and if certain desires for glory could be channelled in those directions, a lot more people would be okay with that. Maybe this is the lesson. Is it only the ends that do or do not justify the means? Avengers #24 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami and One World Under Doom #2 by Ryan North and R. B. Silva are both published today by Marvel Comics.

AVENGERS #24

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250908

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Farid Karami (CA) Valerio Schiti

HOUSE RULES: KANG ALWAYS WINS! The finale of the CASINO story arc is upon us, and the Avengers are going all in!

• But can they win against players like GRANDMASTER, MYRDDIN, BLACK CAT and KANG THE CONQUEROR?

• When the chips are down, who can the Avengers trust?

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 19, 2025 SRP: $3.99 ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 (OF 9)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250660

(W) Ryan North (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Ben Harvey

Doctor Doom has taken over the world, and Earth's mightiest heroes have failed twice: first to stop him, and now to overthrow him. But the Fantastic Four know Doom better than anyone, which makes them ideally suited to take on Earth's new Emperor…except for the fact that he knows THEM just as well. As Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and Sue and Johnny Storm prepare to face down Doom at the United Nations, Doom pays a secret visit to speak to the only person on Earth who holds both his favor, his respect…and his love. But can Valeria Richards change her uncle's mind? And if she fails, what will stop Doom from visiting a shocking fate on the Fantastic Four that not even he can undo? And, as the Avengers reel from their losses, the course of the Marvel Universe will change-and Marvel's First Family won't be the same! RATED T+In Shops: Mar 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99

