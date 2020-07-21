Marvel Comics Reschedules Conan The Barbarian For October, Too

Bleeding Cool has been successfully taking a few items off Marvel's Missing In Action list of late, with new dates for Power Pack, Champions, Runaways and Taskmaster as well as the return of Werewolf By Night. Marvel has now officially confirmed a few of those and added the return of Conan The Barbarian to the list as well. Their Pull List video added a few advance October solicitations which included Conan, Werewolf By Night and The Champions.

X OF SWORDS: STASIS #1 WRITTEN BY TINI HOWARD AND JONATHAN HICKMAN, ART BY PEPE LARRAZ AND MAHMUD ASRAR, COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ This mysterious group of swordbearers come from the land of Arakko, and the X-Men will have to draw swords of their own to defend the new mutant nation of Krakoa. Arakko and its visitors are shrouded in mystery, and none more so than the group's leader. While her identity remains classified, her story is sure to shock X-Men fans everywhere.

THE OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE CONAN UNIVERSE ANNIVERSARY EDITION WRITTEN BY ALAN ZELENETZ, COVER BY MICHAEL KALUTA In the proud tradition of THE OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE, this comprehensive compendium of Conan characters – first published in 1986 – offers a detailed guide to the many heroes and villains featured in Marvel's classic Conan comics! And with the 50th anniversary of Conan's comic debut upon us, what better time to revisit this fact-filled handbook? Experience the A to Z of Conan's savage world, filled with illustrations from some of the greatest talents of the era – including the legendary John Buscema! Don't miss this indispensable reference tool for everyone's favorite Cimmerian and his fearsome foes, allies including Valeria and Bêlit, and the many realms of the Hyborian Age!

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #15 WRITTEN BY JIM ZUB, ART BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO, COVER BY E.M. GIST CONAN's fate is altered by the sudden murder in the pits of the Crucible! But as all signs point to Conan's guilt, has he fallen victim to a cruel betrayal…or a demonic possession clouding his actions? The Crucible tournament rages on with its deadliest twist yet!

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1 WRITTEN BY TABOO AND BENJAMIN JACKENDOFF, ART BY SCOT EATON, COVER BY MIKE MCKONE THE HOUR OF THE WOLF! A new Werewolf by Night is prowling the Southwest, but all is not as it seems! A young man, a family curse, and an unholy experiment prove a dangerous combination for a small town in Arizona. All young Jake wants is to protect his people, but who will protect him from the monster within? Taboo of the BLACK EYED PEAS and Benjamin Jackendoff team up with Scot Eaton to tell an epic tale of righteous fury and incredible transformation in the Mighty Marvel Manner that is not to be missed!

CHAMPIONS #1 WRITTEN BY EVE L. EWING, ART BY SIMONE DI MEO, COVER BY TONI INFANTE A law is passed that goes against everything Ms. Marvel, Nova and Spider–Man founded the Champions for… But the world still needs heroes, even if the world doesn't want them right now. After Ms. Marvel makes an unexpected and emotional announcement that her team won't go down without a fight, a group of teen vigilantes gathers to plan their next move. But the C.R.A.D.L.E. task force is hot on their trail, and there's a spy in their midst… Eve L. Ewing (IRONHEART, OUTLAWED) and Simone Di Meo (IMMORTAL HULK: THE BEST DEFENSE and VENOM: ACTS OF EVIL) team up for a dramatic new era of Champions that will define Marvel's teen heroes for years to come! FANTASTIC FOUR #25 WRITTEN BY DAN SLOTT, ART BY R.B. SILVA, COVER BY MARK BROOKS A NEW ERA FOR THE FANTASTIC FOUR! This issue has it all: New artist! New villains! New uniforms! And a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family! All this and an appearance by DOCTOR DOOM! One of the most important characters in the entire cosmos…returns from the dead! And a major turning point in the history of the FANTASTIC FOUR! Great entry point for readers! CAPTAIN MARVEL #22 WRITTEN BY KELLY THOMPSON, ART BY LEE GARBETT, COVER BY JORGE MOLINA IT'S A BRAVE NEW WORLD – AND THE START OF A BRAND-NEW ARC! New York City is under attack—but this time, Captain Marvel can't save them. Carol Danvers faces new villain, someone who will be both familiar and strange… AND COMING IN DECEMBER…

KING IN BLACK #1 WRITTEN BY DONNY CATES, ART BY RYAN STEGMAN Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's landmark run on VENOM continues this December. Knull is coming, and everyone from the Avengers to the X-Men will learn all about the God of the Symbiotes.

And how that Marvel MIA List is looking now:

Darkhold Alpha

X-Men: Dawn Of X Saga

Amazing Mary Jane

The Punisher Vs Barracuda

Children Of The Atom

Gwen Stacy

Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle

Morbius

Black Panther

Nebula

Atlantis Attacks

Marvel

The Marvels

Marvels Spotlight: Spider-Man

America Chavez: Made In The USA

Black Widow: Widow's Sting

Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova

How To Read Comics The Marvel Way

Savage Sword Of Conan

Dark Agnes

New Warriors

Union

Infinite Destinies Annuals: Iron Man, Thor, Avengers, Guardians

W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1

Ghost Rider Annual

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker #1