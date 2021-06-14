Marvel Comics Solicitation For Jonathan Hickman's X-Men: Inferno

Amazon has thrown up a listing for an Inferno By Jonathan Hickman hardcover out in March, collecting Inferno #1 -#4, to be drawn by Stefano Caselli, Valerio Schiti, and RB Silva.

He changed everything for mutantkind with HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X. He explored the new Krakoan era in X-MEN. Now the keeper of the mutant flame, Jonathan Hickman, presents his next incendiary saga! Mystique, former mutant terrorist and espionage agent supreme, is loyal to Professor X's Quiet Council for one reason only: the promise that someday, he will resurrect her beloved Destiny. But when Moira MacTaggert helped Professor X and Magneto realize their lifelong dreams for mutantkind, it came with one condition — do not allow any precognitive mutants on the island of Krakoa. What will Mystique do when she realizes that she is being strung along? Vengeance burns hot — and Mystique is about to ignite an Inferno! And where has the elusive Moira MacTaggert been all this time, anyway? COLLECTING: Inferno (2021) 1-4

And clearly answering the question we've been asking all along. This is what they said when announcing the series, starting in September.