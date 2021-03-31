John Romita Jr Returns To Marvel From DC Comics

In 2013, Bleeding Cool first reported that DC Comics was headhunting John Romita for DC Comics to work on Superman. And so it came to pass, DC Comics' biggest artistic scalp, who had worked almost entirely at Marvel, and never for DC Comics, as their new comic book artistic exclusive, working with Geoff Johns on Superman. Bleeding Cool got the first look at that as well.

Last year saw DC Comics make a lot of editorial positions redundant, and also dropped a lot of their big-name exclusive arrangements, including the likes of Brian Bendis. He's writing Justice League but is no longer exclusive. And that was the case for John Romita Jr – but now he's gone back home to Marvel comics, from July.

After beginning his career at Marvel decades ago, Romita's art style has continued to be one of the most recognizable and respected in the comics industry. During his time at Marvel, Romita helmed distinctive runs on titles including AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, UNCANNY X-MEN, IRON MAN, DAREDEVIL, and many more. Romita will now bring his indelible talent to some of Marvel's most iconic series starting later this year. "I have been very fortunate more than a few times in my life, and now I can add this latest event to that list. I have returned to Marvel, the company that I started my career in, and I couldn't be more thrilled!" saYS Romita. "I am literally, at this very moment, working on my next big Marvel project, and it's a blast!!! I am JUST as excited as I was when I first started, and I will do my best to let the work show that again. I hope fans will see that too!"

Here's a sneak peek at what we might be getting from John Romita…