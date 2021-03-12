A few days ago, Bleeding Cool scooped the word on Marvel Comics publishing a queer-themed anthology, Marvel's Voices: Pride, celebrating LGBTQ+ characters and creators, scheduled for Pride Month. Yesterday we learned that DC Comics was following suit with DC Pride #1. And now, Marvel has gone official too, with the daring twist that they have a gay creator drawing the cover as well.

Marvel Confirms Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 For June Pride Month #marvel #marvelcomics #comics #pride

This June, Marvel Comics is proud to honor Pride Month with a historic celebration of LGBTQ+ characters and creators in MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1. Following in the footsteps of the mega popular MARVEL'S VOICES: INDIGENOUS VOICES and MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY, MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 will be Marvel's first-ever queer-centered special spotlighting Marvel's growing tapestry of LGBTQ+ characters. These stories of inspiration and empowerment will be brought to life by an assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life including Kieron Gillen, Olivier Coipel, Steve Orlando, Anthony Oliveira, Tini Howard, Vita Ayala, Kris Anka, Javier Garrón, and many more!

"It blew my mind when I learned this special was being put together. Something that not too long ago seemed a wild dream is finally happening! I think this is one of those history-making touchstones for LGBTQ+ representation in Marvel, one of those moments that sets the bar higher and starts a lasting paradigm shift, and I'm just grateful to be lucky enough to be asked to contribute to it," artist Luciano Vecchio said. "And on a more personal note, after my short story in the first Marvel's Voices special last year, this feels like an organic progression in the right direction, and I can't stop smiling about it."

Since 1992's revolutionary ALPHA FLIGHT #106 proudly confirmed Northstar's sexuality, Marvel has represented LGBTQ+ identities with a wide array of characters and stories. MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 will continue this legacy with thrilling adventures starring Mystique and Destiny, Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean, Iceman, Daken, Karma, and more. Plus, writer Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung make their long-awaited return to Marvel Comics with a new chapter in the love story of their hit creations: Wiccan and Hulkling! MARVEL VOICES: PRIDE #1 will also revisit some of Marvel's groundbreaking moments and explore the history of LGBTQ+ inclusion and storytelling at Marvel Comics.

"When I was a very closeted, very lonely kid, these characters saved my life," writer Anthony Oliveira expressed. "It's an honor to tell stories about them and to see the kind of stories queer people can tell about queer people deepen and grow."

"What an honor to be part of MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE! I could not be more excited to help spotlight LGBTQ+ characters new and old at the House of Ideas, as well as joining a stable of LGBTQ+ creators behind the scenes for this special," Steve Orlando said.

Stay tuned for announcements on the other ways Marvel Comics will be spotlighting LGBTQ+ heroes during Pride Month and be sure to pick this up this extraordinary one-shot when MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 hits stands on June 23rd. For more information, visit Marvel.com.

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN, ALLAN HEINBERG, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, STEVE ORLANDO, TINI HOWARD, LEAH WILLIAMS, MARIKO TAMAKI, TERRY BLAS, CRYSTAL FRASIER, VITA AYALA, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE!

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN, JIM CHEUNG, KRIS ANKA, JEN HICKMAN, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, JETHRO MORALES, BRITNEY WILLIAMS, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO, JAN BAZALDUA & MORE!

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 6/23