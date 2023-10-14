Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Venom | Tagged: quicksilver, scarlet witch, steve orlando

Marvel Confirms Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver For 2024

Marvel Comics has announced Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #1 for February from by Steve Orlando with his Scarlet Witch artist Lorenzo Tammetta.

Last month, Bleeding Cool ran the scoop that the Scarlet Witch series written by Steve Orlando, would become Scarlet Witch And Quicksilver comic book series by Steve Orlando in 2024. Starring Wanda Maximoff alongside her brother Pietro Maximoff. I wondered if we would learn more at New York Comic Con along with everything else they are announcing? Well, he shoots he scores. Now Marvel Comics has announced Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #1 for February 2024 by Steve Orlando with his Scarlet Witch artist Lorenzo Tammetta.

This four-issue limited series marks an exciting evolution for Orlando's hit run on SCARLET WITCH. Having revitalized Wanda Maximoff as a solo super hero with a captivatingly fresh status quo and a fascinatingly fearsome new rogues gallery, Orlando now adds Pietro to the mix with a new chapter in the twins' storied legacy! Orlando will be joined by SCARLET WITCH artist Lorenzo Tammetta and superstar artist Russell Dauterman will return to grace the series with spellbinding covers! Since making their 1964 debut in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's X-MEN #4 as part of Magneto's original Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, Wanda and Pietro Maximoff have shaped the Marvel Universe as we know it with key roles in some of comic book's most earth-shattering storylines. Now, these two pop culture icons re-cement their unbreakable bond to confront old rivalries and new mysteries, including an revolutionary new take on the Wizard! The Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have been heroes, friends, family heads and occasionally villains, but, above all, they are twins who look out for each other. So when Wanda receives a letter from the recently deceased Magneto that would upset Pietro, she burns the letter before her brother can read it. But her choice drives them apart at the worst possible time: a new threat heralded by the Wizard—with a horrifying eldritch upgrade—is coming for their heads, and if they can't find a way to repair their damaged bond, it will cost them their lives.

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #1 cover by Russell Dauterman

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by LORENZO TAMMETTA

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 2/14

