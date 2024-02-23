Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: comicspro, deadpool, ms. marve, spider-man, thor

Marvel Gives Away Spider-Man, Deadpool, Thor & Ms Marvel For Free

Marvel gives away Spider-Man, Deadpool, Thor & Ms Marvel For Free with Marvel Must Haves - March 2024 #1 out on the 6th of March.

Article Summary Marvel unveils Marvel Must Haves featuring free 80-page issues of major characters.

Spider-Man/Deadpool duo showcased timed with Deadpool's cinematic return.

Immortal Thor #2 continues Thor's epic saga with a heavy mythological twist.

Ms. Marvel joins the X-Men in an adventurous new series co-written by Iman Vellani.

At the ComicsPro summit in Pittsburgh, Marvel Comics announced a new line of free comic books, separate from Free Comic Book Day and Halloween, the Marvel Must-Haves line. Free comic books that collect multiple issues to spotlight the Marvel characters and comic book series, with over eighty pages of comic book stories in each issue. And this June, that means Spider-Man/Deadpool timed to coincide with Deadpool and Wolverine, Immortal Thor #2 and Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #1, with ads for the collections they lead into.

SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL #1 (2016)

It's action, adventure and just a smattering of romance in this epic teaming up the Webbed Wonder and the Merc with a Mouth! Talk about a REAL dynamic duo! Brought to you by two Marvel superstars—Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness—it's a perfect tale for those looking forward to the Deadpool's return to the big screen. Dive into the full story in SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: ISN'T IT BROMANTIC? TPB

An Elder God of the Utgard-Realm had marked Thor for destruction – and a city with him. Yet the only power that could prevail carried its own terrible price. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the hour of his greatest trial. Following his masterful work on Immortal Hulk, Al Ewing is breaking mythology yet again in this acclaimed new run of the God of Thunder. Featuring breathtaking artwork by superstar Martin Coccolo. Dive into the full story in IMMORTAL THOR VOL. 1: ALL WEATHER TURNS TO STORM TPB

Resurrected back into this world of hate and fear, Kamala Khan has a secret mission to pull off for the X-Men, all the while struggling to acclimate to this new part of her identity! Co-written by the MCU's own Kamala, Iman Vellani, and Sabir Pirzada of both Dark Web: Ms. Marvel and her Disney+ series! Don't miss this exciting evolution for one of Marvel's brightest young heroes! Dive into the full story in MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT VOL. 1 TPB

Marvel Must Haves – March 2024 #1 will now be available from the 6th of March. In the meantime, stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

