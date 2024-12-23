Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged:

Marvel In 2025: The Will Of Doom and The False Metal

We are currently heading into the One World Under Doom event at Marvel Comics, with Doctor Doom as the new Sorcerer Supreme, and his benevolent dictatorial rule coming to us all. Bleeding Cool, like many folks, has gotten a number of plans coming from Marvel Comics for next year, courtesy of next week's Timeslide. As a result, we are already starting to roll out a few articles which are wondering what they might mean. And a Marvel In 2025 tag to gather them up. And two of which are The Will Of Doom and The False Metal. Now the latter probably refers to the trouble that Wolverine is coping with against the very adamantium lacing his bones…

…although it could also be the collapse in value of Mysterium on the galactic market with the fall of Krakoa, and the closing of the forge that made it, the White Hot Room. But as for The Will Of Doom… is that his dictate as Supreme Sorcerer? Or, if he has been defeated, is that what survives of him? It may be worth recalling that at some point, Marvel was calling the lead up to the event, The Rise Of Emperor Doom. Might the Will Of Doom speak to that?

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99

