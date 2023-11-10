Posted in: Comics | Tagged: godzilla, omnibus

Marvel Is The Latest Godzilla Comics Publisher, With A 70s Omnibus

Marvel Comics is joining in with Godzilla: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus, out in a year's time, as created by Doeg Moench and Herb Trimpe

IDW Publishing has a bunch of Godzilla titles, DC Comics has Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong, Dynamite has King Kong comics and now Marvel Comicsis joining in with Godzilla: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus, out in a year's time, as created by Doeg Moench and Herb Trimpe fifty years ago.

In 1977, Godzilla became one of Marvel Comics' biggest stars, headlining a hit solo series set in the heart of the Marvel Universe! Now, thanks to an exciting new collaboration with Toho International, the Japanese studio's U.S.-based subsidiary that has brought global sensation Godzilla to life, this host of monumental Godzilla escapades costarring your favorite Marvel heroes will be collected next year in GODZILLA: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS!

Marvel's take on Japan's greatest export represented an incredible creative collaboration between two comic book pioneers: Doug Moench, known for his definitive run of Master of Kung Fu and co-creating Moon Knight, and Herb Trimpe, known for his seminal work on Incredible Hulk and Iron Man. In October 2024, fans can dive into all 24 issues of this fondly remembered chapter of Godzilla's legacy, each one gloriously remastered and presented in color for the first time, in this long-awaited omnibus collection!

Godzilla rises from the depths in the United States — and the Marvel Universe! See the towering scourge of Tokyo march across America and battle some of the best and brightest the House of Ideas had to offer, including the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the Champions, Nick Fury and the mechanized monster fighter, Red Ronin! Godzilla goes west, travels through time to battle Devil Dinosaur, and hosts one of Spider-Man's most gratuitous guest-shots ever — but when Godzilla is shrunk down to miniature size, the terrible titan proves it can still be a tiny terror! Plus: Aliens, mutants, mad scientists and epic kaiju clashes with Godzilla's fellow towering titans — including Batragon and Yetrigar!Recently, Toho marked Godzilla's 69 year history with Godzilla Day, a monster-sized celebration packed with exciting announcements, including news about the new Godzilla Minus One film, which opens in U.S. theaters next month. Now, Marvel Comics proudly honors the King of Monsters by revisiting its own unique connection to this legendary franchise with the reveal of this upcoming omnibus. Check out all three covers, including a new piece by superstar artist Junggeun Yoon and two Direct Market Exclusive Variant Covers that showcase Trimpe's iconic covers, and be there when GODZILLA: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS charges into stores next year! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

GODZILLA: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC

Written by DOUG MOENCH

Art by HERB TRIMPE & TOM SUTTON

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Direct Market Exclusive First Issue Variant Cover by HERB TRIMPE

Direct Market Exclusive War of the Giants Variant Cover by HERB TRIMPE

On Sale October 2024

