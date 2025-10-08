Posted in: Archie, Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Gerry Duggan, godzilla, new york comic con, Retailer Day

Marvel Launches Godzilla: Infinity Roar by Gerry, Garron & Guara

Marvel Comics announces Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1 by Gerry Duggan, Javier Garron and Ig Guara in February 2026 at New York Comic Con

Bursting out of Retailer Day at New York Comic Con, comes the news of a new 2026 Godzilla series from Marvel Comics, again seeing the monster go up against Marvel Comics characters in a new comic book series Godzilla: Infinity Roar, out in February 2026 from Gerry Duggan, Javier Garron and Ig Guara. With this cover by Ken Lashley.

As well as these Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1 variant covers by Josemaria Casanovas and David Marquez. Foil as well… say I wonder if those covers will actually roar at all with a sound chip and the like?

Previously, I got the news of an Archie Comics Vs Godzilla comic book written by Mark Waid to be announced at New York Comic Con, so I will keep my ears out for that as well. Plus all the new IDW Publishing Godzilla comic books of their new era as well, and the Legendary and Titan Comics MonsterVerse, and why not a threequel to Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong while we are about it? It seems to be that kind of show at New York Comic Con, evernyone wants Godzilla to trample all over their IP.

Godzilla debuted in the 1954 film, directed and co-written by Ishirō Honda, and has become an international pop culture icon, with 33 Japanese films produced by Toho Co, five American films, one by TriStar Pictures and four films (part of the Monsterverse franchise) by Legendary Pictures, and many video games, novels, comic books, and television shows.

The New York Comic Con is the biggest such show in the USA, produced and managed by ReedPop, and has been running since 2006. It regularly begins with presentations for comic book retailers, known as Retailer Day.

