Marvel Launches Moonstar in March, From Ashley Allen & German Peralta

Marvel Comics launches Moonstar #1 in March 2026, from Ashley Allen and German Peralta with New Mutants' Dani Moonstar

Marvel Comics has confirmed details of what Bleeding Cool reported a few weeks ago, a new solo series for Dani Moonstar… Moonstar #1 from Ashley Allen and German Peralta out in March 2026.

MOONSTAR #1 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by EDOARDO AUDINO

Cover by GERMÁN PERALTA

Variant Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

Virgin Variant Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

Variant Cover by MARCOS MARTIN

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by BOB McLEOD

DEATH AWAITS DANI MOONSTAR! When an ancient, soul-sucking weapon is set loose, it's up to Dani to track it down! But the weapon's deadly wielder won't make it easy for her. After recent tragedies, can Dani trust herself to save those closest to her? Or will her self-doubts lead to even more bloodshed? On Sale 3/4

"Dani Moonstar, one of mutantkind's greatest leaders, headlines their first-ever solo series this March! Part of the upcoming Shadows of Tomorrow era of X-Men storytelling, MOONSTAR will be a five-issue limited series written by acclaimed writer Ashley Allen (Magik) and rising star artist Edoardo Audino (Astonishing X-Men Infinity Comic). She's led the New Mutants, trained the next generation of mutantkind, and flown alongside the Valkyries of Asgard. Now, a threat rises that only Dani Moonstar's singular talents can overcome! Discover why Moonstar is considered one of the fiercest X-Men as the psychic, bow-wielding warrior embarks on a quest that requires both her mutant strength and her mystical affinity. The series positions Moonstar for an even brighter future, setting the character up for future stories in the Marvel Universe."

"I'm so excited to be returning to tell the next chapter of Dani's story!" Allen said. "She has been such a monumental character in both the Marvel Universe and in people's lives – exemplifying what it means to be a true leader. I can't believe this is the character's first-ever solo series and I can't wait to show readers what adventure we have in store for Dani!"

"Working on the first-ever Dani Moonstar solo series feels great, especially after reading the Magik run written by Ashley," Audino shared. "In this story there's everything I want as a reader—magic, fighting, even a little bit of romance—so getting to draw it is super fun! And on top of that, I got to do one of my favorite things in comics: designing a brand new villain!"

With covers by Germán Peralta, Joshua "Sway" Swaby, Marcos Martin, Bob McLeod, and more…

