Marvel Launches Venom/Carnage Digital Series on Marvel Unlimited

Marvel continues to push its revamped Marvel Unlimited app with another digital comic, Venom/Carnage, available on the platform today. You can read the first issue of Venom/Carnage now, from Karla Pacheco, Scott Hepburn, and Ian Herring. New issues will come out every Wedenesday, like the other weekly digital comics designed for phones and tablets that Marvel announced when they rebooted the digital binge-reading service. Ripping off Webtoon and Netflix at the same time?! What will the House of Ideas think of next?

From the Marvel press release:

New on Marvel Unlimited: Eddie Brock is saying "Viva Las Venom" in an all-new Infinity Comics series starring another sinister symbiote—Carnage! Creators Karla Pacheco (SPIDER-WOMAN), Scott Hepburn (M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES), and Ian Herring (SILK), deliver this high-octane, Las Vegas arc that you can start on MU now! In VENOM/CARNAGE #1, what starts as an aerial battle for the skies devolves into a knock-down, drag-out fight that will span four issues over the next several weeks! Told in a vertically-scrolling format designed for phone and tablet, "Venom/Carnage" promises a goopy brawl each and every Wednesday, the latest addition to the Infinity Comics lineup that offers a range of exclusive content for Marvel Unlimited members.

Karla Pacheco had the following to say about it:

For me, the best thing about writing comics has always been all the completely unique possibilities we have creating them, and the distinct challenges and opportunities that come with a visual medium. For print, I love writing scenes that change impact when you turn the page, but as a long-time web comics fan, I was so excited to see what we could do with an 'infinite canvas,' especially for something as visually fantastic as Carnage and Venom. Scott [Hepburn's] work on this series is just amazing, and figuring out how to best take advantage of the vertical format for all the symbiote-swinging, screen-scrolling action has been a blast. I'm really happy with what we came up with, and I hope everyone has as much fun reading it as I did writing it (though that would be admittedly difficult, because I had A LOT of fun going ham with those Carnage and Venom boys).

The new comic is sure to please the hardcore fans of Venom and Carnage known as the Symbiotebronies, who attacked this very website on Twitter last week when we suggested that maybe Marvel doesn't need to have a nonstop stream of symbiote-based crossover events. Hopefully, those Symbiotebronies will be able to direct their energies toward something more productive, such as reading this comic on Marvel Unlimited, instead of taking a throwaway joke in a preview article too personally. Time will tell.

Check out some preview art below: