Did Marvel Leak One of the X-Men's Oldest Foes as Their New Member?

The third Hellfire Gala is upon us. The X-Men equivalent of the Met Gala and a chance for new members of the X-Men to be voted onto the team.

The third Hellfire Gala is upon us. The X-Men equivalent of the Met Gala in which the mutants of Krakoa dress up in wonderful concoctions and invite the great and the good (or sometimes the bad) to join them. Then change the world, whether terraforming the planet Mars into Arakko, revealing to the world the Krakoan resurrection protocols that means mutants can no longer permanently die, and now… an assault on Krakoa by Orchis that will scatter the mutants to the far corner of the globe. But also it's an occasion for the mutants of Krakoa to vote for the members of the X-Men. And Marvel has allowed one choice to be made by the public, previously Polaris and then Firestar. But who will join the X-Men for their third such event?

On March 27th, X-Men writer Gerry Duggan said on AIPT: "Fun fact: the winner is hiding under the Hellfire Gala logo on Phil's cover." Here is that cover.

But in this back of this week's X-Men: Before the Fall- Sinister Four you can see the Phil Noto cover for this year's Hellfire Gala without the logo.

And that looks like the Juggernaut where the logo would have been.

Cain Marko, is the step-brother of Charles Xavier, cursed with the Cyttorak ruby and transformed into the hulking, armoured Juggernaut, who no one can stop. It may also be worth pointing out that he's not a mutant. Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, he first appeared in X-Men #12 in 1965. He was played by Vinnie Jones in the 2006 film X-Men: The Last Stand and Ryan Reynolds played a CGI version if him in the 2018 film Deadpool 2.

Will this be the first non-mutant member of the X-Men? Will that be the big news of the Hellfire Gala before it all comes burning down? As well as the Mutant Misadventures Of Ms Marvel?

X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230776

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) R. B. Silva, Luciano Vecchio (CA) Phil Noto

THE FALL OF X BEGINS HERE! The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season…but this year's will change everything for Krakoa. What is meant to be mutantkind's biggest night becomes their biggest nightmare as the Fall of X begins! All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after this one – shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and of course the most glamorous looks of the year, all in one CANNOT-MISS package!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: $8.99

