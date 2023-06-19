Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: emma frost, fall of x, hellfire gala, iron man, kamala khan, krakoa, marvel, Ms Mafrvel, tony stark, x-men

Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan Back to Life for Emma Frost & Iron Man Wedding

Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan, looks like she's coming back in the wedding of Emma Frost and Tony Stark in X-Men #26 and Invincible Iron Man #10.

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool reported on the upcoming wedding of Emma Frost of the Quiet Council of Krakoa, and Tony Stark, Iron Man. Getting married in the X-Men #26 and Invincible Iron Man #10 crossover event from Marvel Comics spinning out of the Hellfire Gala ahead of the Fall of X. Publishing in September, both issues are written by Gerry Duggan with art by Stefano Caselli on X-Men #26 and Juan Frigeri on Iron Man #10, as well as covers by Lucas Werneck.

But readers with sharper eyes than mine spotted in the background, a certain Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, back to life after her sudden death in Amazing Spider-Man #26. We had all sorts of theories on that, but most revolve around Ms Marvel being resurrected by the X-Men under the Krakoan Protocols and returning as a mutant, possibly with powers like Armor.

But we can also see someone to the left of her seemingly painted out, with just feet remaining. Did someone mean to paint out Ms Marvel for this promo and remove someone else instead? Here's the PR…

First, in X-Men #26, the moment we swore would never happen—heck, the moment Emma Frost swore would never happen—is here at last! As the Frost/Stark knot is tied, Emma's mutant family reacts to this surprise news! Then, readers are cordially invited to the wedding of Anthony Edward Stark and Emma Grace Frost in Invincible Iron Man #10. Come join the lucky couple as they exchange vows. Attire is Hellfire formal. Orchis raid to follow. Plus, some exclusive wedding extras! Duggan said, "Neither seems like the marrying type. Why this works, and how this works, and how much fun this is whether their marriage works or not will need to be seen to be believed and you'll have to buy it to find out! They certainly don't seem like they're ready to be married to anyone, let alone to each other, but life can change quickly." X-MEN #26

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 9/6 INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 9/27

