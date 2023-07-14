Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: san diego, sdcc

Marvel San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Booth, Signings, Panels, Merch, Stuff

Who cares if Marvel Studios aren't in San Diego Comic-Con Hall H? The films and TV aren't what matters, it's always been about the comics.

Who cares if Marvel Studios aren't in San Diego Comic-Con Hall H or Ballroom 20 this year? The films and TV shows aren't what really matters. What matters are the comic books. Oh and the merch! Here's the full line-up of everything at booth #2329 for the livestream broadcast, giveaways (while supplies last), signings from the actual writing and drawing talent and convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store across the way at booth #2519. Each signing attendee will receive a free limited-edition poster while supplies last. And there's a brand new licenced X-Men comic book to pick up for free as well… let's just hope there are no picket lines that people will have to choose whether to cross or not.

Also on the showfloor, a new holistic lifestyle collection from Marvel and Kith inclusive of apparel, footwear and collectibles who also created a special edition X-Men comic book with an original storyline and custom illustrations that will be available for purchase with the collection.

Kith will also host a special tournament using their collaborative Arcade1Up games inside the pop-up. The winner of this tournament will be gifted one of the limited Arcade1Up game consoles.

And for the upcoming launch of Spider-Man 2, swing by the booth for a photo opportunity with statues of both kinds of Spider-Man, Peter and Miles. And maybe, just maybe, Bailey Briggs as well. Gifts will be given to those who pose for shots.

International licensed headwear and apparel retailer Lids will debut new headwear styles and an exclusive varsity jacket inspired by the 60th Anniversary of the Avengers.

And Marvel Move, an interactive fitness audio adventure where you'll work out alongside the X-Men, Daredevil, Hulk, Doctor Strange, and other heroes —fans have the opportunity to grab a free exclusive running headband, and one month of free membership during select times at the booth, while supplies last.

Oh and blockchain nonsense from VeVe

Fans will want to stop by The Official Marvel Store (#2519) for convention-exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, spirit jerseys, comic book variants, and more! This year's apparel highlights fan-favorite moments from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Marvels, and so much more. Purchase a jean jacket and customize it with pins and patches available for sale at the convention.

Panel Giveaways (while supplies last)

At the Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event on Thursday, July 20, attendees will receive a color-focus sketch variant of New Mutants: Lethal Legion #5 by Javier Fernandez and Matt Milla.

On Friday, July 21, attendees at the Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski panel will walk away with a Captain America #750 variant by Joe Quesada, a dramatic depiction of Steve Rogers wielding Thor's hammer in one of his most iconic moments.

Then, on Saturday, July 22, attendees at the Next Big Thing panel will receive an Amazing Spider-Man #29 variant by Leinil Yu and Sunny Gho, which teases the next startling saga for Peter & Miles!

And finally, on Sunday, July 23, Women of Marvel panel attendees will get a color-focus sketch variant of Dark Tempest #1 by Mike McKone and Java Tartaglia.

Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus subscribers will also be eligible this year for a free exclusive one-of-a-kind Guardians of the Galaxy #4 variant by Nao Fuji featuring Star-Lord and everyone's favorite, Jeff the Land Shark!

Fans can also sign up for a subscription plan at the booth and enjoy special convention savings plus receive exclusive pins, patches, or action figure, while supplies last! Current members will also have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Moon Knight pin at the Store (located at booth #2519).

BOOTH SCHEDULE:

Thursday, July 20

10:30 – 10:45am PST – Welcome to San Diego Comic-Con

11:15 – 11:45am PST – David Pepose Signing (Moon Knight: City of the Dead)

12:00 – 12:15pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Special Event

1:00 – 1:30pm PST – Avengers: Beyond Earth's Mightiest Speed-Coloring Challenge | In partnership with Happy Color

1:45 – 2:00pm PST – X-Men '97 Hasbro Showcase

2:00 – 2:30pm PST – X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years — Cosplay Event

3:00 – 3:15pm PST – Marvel Digital Collectibles & Comics on VeVe | In partnership with VeVe

4:15– 5:00pm PST – Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Signing | In partnership with PlayStation

5:45 – 6:00pm PST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited

6:00 – 6:45pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Spectacular

Friday, July 21

10:30 – 10:45am PST – Welcome to San Diego Comic-Con Day 2

11:15 – 11:45am PST – Zeb Wells Signing (Amazing Spider-Man)

12:00 – 12:15pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Special Event

12:30 – 12:45pm PST – Interview with Kith Founder & CEO Ronnie Fieg

1:00 – 1:15pm PST – Spider-Man Zentai Suit Showcase | In partnership with Jazwares

1:30 – 1:45pm PST – Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Interview | In partnership with PlayStation

2:00 – 2:30pm PST – Avengers: Beyond Earth's Mightiest — Cosplay Event

3:00 – 3:15pm PST – Marvel Digital Collectibles & Comics on VeVe | In partnership with VeVe

3:30 – 3:45pm PST – Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Showcase

4:00 – 4:30pm PST – Rob Liefeld Signing (Deadpool: Badder Blood)

4:45 – 5:15pm PST – J. Michael Straczynski Signing (Captain America)

5:45 – 6:00pm PST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited

6:00 – 6:45pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Spectacular

Saturday, July 22

10:30– 10:45am PST – Welcome to San Diego Comic-Con Day 3

11:00 – 11:30am PST – Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cosmo The Spacedog Meet & Greet

12:45 – 1:30pm PST – Marvel Studios' The Marvels Signing with Andy Park, Director of Visual Development

2:30 – 3:00pm PST – Marvel Mystery Game

3:30 – 3:45pm PST – Marvel & Semmel Exhibitions Showcase

5:15 – 5:30pm PST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited

5:30 – 6:30pm PST – Marvel Cosplay Competition

Sunday, July 23

10:30– 10:45am PST – Welcome to San Diego Comic-Con Day 4

11:15 – 11:45am PST – Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Marco Checchetto Signing (Guardians of the Galaxy)

12:00 – 12:30pm PST – Gerry Duggan, Joshua Cassara, Pepe Larraz Signing (X-Men)

1:15 – 1:45pm PST – Marvel Live Draw! | In partnership with BIC

2:00 – 2:15pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Special Event

2:30 – 3:30pm PST – Marvel HQ: Kids Costume Event

3:45 – 4:00pm PST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited

4:00 – 4:45pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Spectacular

PANEL SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships

2:30PM – 3:30PM PT | Room: Hall H

Insomniac Games' creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette, and senior art director Jacinda Chew are joined by actors Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom), along with VO and creative director Bill Rosemann from Marvel Games, to discuss the upcoming PlayStation 5 game. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Insomniac Games' take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role in the sequel to the hit PlayStation games Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

2:30PM – 3:30PM PT | Room: Hall H Insomniac Games' creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette, and senior art director Jacinda Chew are joined by actors Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom), along with VO and creative director Bill Rosemann from Marvel Games, to discuss the upcoming PlayStation 5 game. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Insomniac Games' take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role in the sequel to the hit PlayStation games Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event

4:00PM – 5:00PM PT | Room: 7AB

Agent M himself, AKA Ryan Penagos (VP & Creative Executive), is here to host a can't-miss live edition of the This Week in Marvel podcast! Joining him are Krakoan Gardeners C.B. Cebulski (Editor in Chief), Jordan D. White (Senior Editor) and Sarah Brunstad (Editor), Graphic Designer eXtraordinaire Tom Muller, superstar artist Joshua Cassara (X-Force, X-Men) and more. From logos to data pages, new costumes to Hellfire Gala ensembles, Krakoan topography to the layout of the Green Lagoon, get the inside scoop about the creative process behind the modern era of X-Men along with hints of what is coming with the Fall of X. And don't miss an exclusive giveaway at the end of the panel!

4:00PM – 5:00PM PT | Room: 7AB Agent M himself, AKA Ryan Penagos (VP & Creative Executive), is here to host a can't-miss live edition of the This Week in Marvel podcast! Joining him are Krakoan Gardeners C.B. Cebulski (Editor in Chief), Jordan D. White (Senior Editor) and Sarah Brunstad (Editor), Graphic Designer eXtraordinaire Tom Muller, superstar artist Joshua Cassara (X-Force, X-Men) and more. From logos to data pages, new costumes to Hellfire Gala ensembles, Krakoan topography to the layout of the Green Lagoon, get the inside scoop about the creative process behind the modern era of X-Men along with hints of what is coming with the Fall of X. And don't miss an exclusive giveaway at the end of the panel! Marvel and Proko Teach "The Art of Storytelling"

5:00PM – 6:00PM PT | Room: 11

Learn the art of comic book storytelling with Marvel and Proko! Join our panel of industry veterans, including Ryan Benjamin (Iron Man, Cable), E.M. Gist (Star Wars, Moon Knight), Sanford Greene (Power Man and Iron Fist, Runaways), and Jim Zub (Thunderbolts, Champions), along with Proko founder Stan Prokopenko and Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, as they share their expertise on creating compelling stories, developing memorable characters, and mastering the art of visual storytelling. We'll be covering several topics from Proko's latest course on making comics with Marvel featuring instructors from the course! Whether you're an aspiring artist or a seasoned professional, this panel will offer valuable insights and practical advice to help you hone your craft and break into the competitive world of comics.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

MARVEL: Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers

3:00PM – 4:00PM PT | Room: 6DE

Marvel Executive Editor Nick Lowe leads a panel featuring Marvel's superlative solo Super Hero series! J. Michael Straczynski takes Captain America to the streets of Manhattan, while Moon Knight roams the roads of Egyptian lore in David Pepose's Moon Knight: City of the Dead. Meanwhile the Hulk takes control of Bruce Banner as Phillip Kennedy Johnson continues his new Hulk run, and the hits coming in across the rest of the action-packed Marvel Universe with Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski. Be sure to stay until the end of the panel to find out what other heroes will be joining their ranks in their own new titles!

3:00PM – 4:00PM PT | Room: 6DE Marvel Executive Editor Nick Lowe leads a panel featuring Marvel's superlative solo Super Hero series! J. Michael Straczynski takes Captain America to the streets of Manhattan, while Moon Knight roams the roads of Egyptian lore in David Pepose's Moon Knight: City of the Dead. Meanwhile the Hulk takes control of Bruce Banner as Phillip Kennedy Johnson continues his new Hulk run, and the hits coming in across the rest of the action-packed Marvel Universe with Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski. Be sure to stay until the end of the panel to find out what other heroes will be joining their ranks in their own new titles! Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski

4:15PM – 5:15PM PT | Room: 6DE

Past and present Marvel Editors-in-Chief reunite for a panel unlike any other! Listen in on a conversation about anything and everything you wanted to know about the House of Ideas when current head honcho C.B. Cebulski is joined by Marvel Legend Joe Quesada. Never before has so much comic-making mastery been crammed into one panel! But that's not all – fans who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic!

4:15PM – 5:15PM PT | Room: 6DE Past and present Marvel Editors-in-Chief reunite for a panel unlike any other! Listen in on a conversation about anything and everything you wanted to know about the House of Ideas when current head honcho C.B. Cebulski is joined by Marvel Legend Joe Quesada. Never before has so much comic-making mastery been crammed into one panel! But that's not all – fans who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic! Art of MARVEL SNAP: Behind the Scenes

5:30PM – 6:30PM PT | Room: 24ABC

Dan Hipp (artist), Ryan Benjamin (artist), Sean Galloway (artist), Kai Lun Qu (artist), Jonny Erner (art manager, Second Dinner), and Jomaro Kindred (art director, Second Dinner) take a behind-the-scenes look at the art creative process behind the award-winning Marvel game. The panel includes never-before-seen concept art and video footage and is moderated by Ben Brode (chief development officer, Second Dinner).

5:30PM – 6:30PM PT | Room: 24ABC Dan Hipp (artist), Ryan Benjamin (artist), Sean Galloway (artist), Kai Lun Qu (artist), Jonny Erner (art manager, Second Dinner), and Jomaro Kindred (art director, Second Dinner) take a behind-the-scenes look at the art creative process behind the award-winning Marvel game. The panel includes never-before-seen concept art and video footage and is moderated by Ben Brode (chief development officer, Second Dinner). Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Live Play with Glass Cannon Network

5:30PM – 8:30PM PT | Room: Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC 4th Floor

A brand new group of Super Heroes is making its San Diego Comic Con debut as your favorite personalities from the Glass Cannon Network bring their unique brand of unhinged role-playing madness to the Multiverse! Join Gamemaster Troy Lavallee along with Joe O'Brien, Skid Maher, Matthew Capodicasa, Noura Ibrahim, Alicia Marie, and Marvel's own Nick Lowe (VP, Marvel Executive Editor) as they create a Super Hero story that makes the Avengers look like a knitting club. Don't miss the action-packed, laugh-inducing mayhem that will leave you wondering if spandex suits come with built-in comedic timing!

SATURDAY, JULY 22

MARVEL: Next Big Thing

3:00PM – 4:00PM PT | Room: 6A

This is the one you've been waiting for – the absolute can't-miss event featuring shocking announcements about the future of the Marvel Universe! Spider-Man's never had it easy, but what's coming for him next will shake the wallcrawler to his core. Plus – things are heating up for Guardians of the Galaxy in the throes of the catastrophic Grootfall. And just what is happening in Jonathan Hickman's all-new Ultimate Universe? On hand to discuss all this and more are C.B. Cebulski (Editor-in-Chief), Nick Lowe (Executive Editor), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man), Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Guardians of the Galaxy), Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and Sabir Pirzada (Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant). Also, attendees will receive an exclusive giveaway!

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Women of Marvel

10:30AM – 11:30AM PT | Room: 6A

The Women of Marvel return to San Diego! Join us for a lively discussion with Marvel talent across publishing, digital media and studios including Editor Sarah Brunstad, Executive Producer Sana Amanat (Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel), VP of Digital Media Marketing Jessica Malloy, Charlie Jane Anders (New Mutants: Lethal Legion), Jody Houser (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi) and more! What is it like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel's woman-led projects? Plus, stay until the end of the panel for an exclusive giveaway (while supplies last)!

