Marvel's Two Captain America Comics To Examine USA, Past And Present

It's a busy day for Entertainment Weekly today, announcing the death of the Justice League and the face – or faces – of Captain America going forward.

It begins with Captain America #0 in April which will then spin off into two separate Captain America comic books. One with Steve Rogers in June, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and Carmen Carnero. And one with Sam Wilson in May, Captain America: Symbol of Truth by Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva

Lanzing says"Issue #0 is effectively a conversation between Steve and Sam about what it means for both of them to be Captain America simultaneously. But that conversation isn't had in a room sitting down over beers, that conversation is had while flying/holding onto the side of a massive rocket heading into the sky to obliterate all of mankind because Arnim Zola is back and he's got a bad plan."

They report that Sam will be the public-facing Captain America: The one people think of as holding that title, with Joaquín Torres as the new Falcon in tow.And that Captain America: Symbol of Truth will invoke globe-trotting spy thrillers, looking to untangle aspects of America's shady foreign policy.

While Steve Rogers is going to be looking inward, spending more time in civilian clothes, with Bucky in his own tow.

Onyebuchi states "One of the things I'm teasing in my book is, what does it mean for the rest of the world to accept a Black Captain America? … One of the things that Sam has to do is he has to get to the bottom of a conspiracy. He has to figure out what the truth of the matter is, he has to figure out what's really going on. When so much of American foreign policy historically has been founded on operating in the shadows, manipulating federal employees or members of another government into enacting regime change for the benefit of various corporate interests, what is it going to look like when Sam runs up against the people who would wish to manipulate him for their own ends in terms of furthering 'America's interests' abroad? What does it mean to be the 'Symbol of Truth' in that context?"

Kelly states "With our story, what we really wanted to start looking at was, how has America changed? What does it mean to be a patriot now? Because it means something very different, even in the last two or three years. We've seen a radical shift in our country and, especially for a lot of young people, a real fury and disappointment at what our country has started to do to itself. Cap can't turn his back on America, neither of the Caps can, because the idea is good. The core is good and worth fighting for, but both need to wrestle with what that means in the year of our Lord 2022." More to come of course…