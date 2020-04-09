Marvel Unlimited Adds Classic Spider-Man and Silver Surfer in April

Marvel Comics has revealed the recently-digitized classic comics are coming to their Marvel Unlimited digital binge-reading subscription service. Ten issues of Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man, are hitting Marvel Unlimited in April. Marvel is also adding ten issues of the 1987 Silver Surfer series to the service.

Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man #32-41, will be available on Marvel Unlimited in April. These issues of the secondary Spider-Man series were originally published in 1979 and 1980. They featured stories written mostly by Bill Mantlo, but also a few by Tony Isabella and Tom DeFalco. Jim Mooney was the artist for most of the stories, but you can also find work by Sal Buscema, John Romita Jr., Mike Zeck, and Frank Springer. These issues also feature the first appearance of The Iguana.

Marvel Unlimited Expands the Infinity Saga

Silver Surfer #76-85 is also hitting Marvel Unlimited in April. These comics are written by Ron Marz with pencils by Ron Lim, at least until Silver Surfer #84, the start of the Infinity Crusade super-mega-crossover event, which Lim had to draw. As a result, the final two issues are penciled by Cully Hamner and Tom Grindberg. The Infinity Crusade was the third in what was then a trilogy of cosmic events that began with The Infinity Gauntlet and continued with The Infinity War, all three of which were tied in with the ongoing Silver Surfer series, so these issues should provide more context for those events. Plus, you'll enjoy these if you're a big fan of Jack of Hearts.

Marvel Unlimited is a digital subscription service that gives readers access to over 27,000 comics from Marvel's back catalog, with more added every week. In addition to time-delayed releases of new Marvel Comics, classic comics get added to the series every Thursday, usually after they've been digitized for a recently printed trade paperback collection. As comic book fans around the world look for something to read while we're all stuck inside our homes practicing social distancing, a service like Marvel Unlimited is a great way to pass the time. For just $9.99 a month, it's a very reasonably priced deal. Sign up here if you're interested.