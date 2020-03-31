MARVEL x MOEBIUS Collection Puts Classic Superhero Art on Skater Gear

Primitive Skateboarding is taking classic superhero artwork by legendary French artist Jean Giraud, better known as Moebius, and emblazoning it across a line of skateboards and skater gear as part of the new MARVEL x MOEBIUS Collection. Images of Spider-Man, Silver Surfer, Iron Man, The Punisher, and The Thing are available across Primitive's line of skateboards, hoodies, t-shirts, stickers, and more, all drawn by the late artist in the 1980s.

Well, we should say they "were" available. Quite a few of the products, particularly the ones featuring the Silver Surfer, are sold out. Do skaters identify with the Silver Surfer more because he too rides a board? With supplies of Silver Surfer skateboards out of stock, will they need to turn to a rival skateboard company in hopes of finding something featuring The Black Racer instead?

We don't have the answers to those questions, but we do know

there are some MARVEL x MOEBIUS items still left, so hurry up if you need to grab a pair. You can find the collection at Primitive Skateboarding's website here, with t-shirts priced around thirty-four dollars, skateboards for sixty, and hoodies for seventy. Stickers and banners that were previously available are all sold out. That might sound a little steep, but Primitive does have an option to sign up for text spam in exchange for a 15% off coupon, so that could help lessen the blow.

Technically, sweet new clothes won't do much good when you're not allowed to leave your house and unless you have a skate ramp in your backyard, the boards won't be much use either. But hey, eventually, this coronavirus pandemic will be over and we'll be able to leave our houses again, and just think of how impressive your cool MARVEL x MOEBIUS gear will look to any of your friends who manage to survive the pandemic? Head over to Primitive Skateboarding's MARVEL x MOEBIUS page to get yours today.