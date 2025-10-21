Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: marvel zombies

Marvel Zombies: Red Band #2 Preview: Undead Secret Wars Unleashed

SECRET ZOMBIE WARS?! It's been years since this world entered the Age of Undead Marvels when the first family came back hungry…and the surviving heroes find themselves dace with a new challenge – one from BEYOND! Whisked away to fight a Secret War against their shambling super-foes, this dark alternate history continues to unspool its bloody tale!

Marvel Zombies: Red Band #2

by Ethan S. Parker & Jan Bazaldua, cover by Greg Land

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Oct 22, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621360300211

Explicit Content

$4.99

Variants:

75960621360300216 – MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #2 FRANCESCO MOBILI VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621360300221 – MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #2 SCOTT KOBLISH RETRO ZOMBIE VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621360300231 – MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #2 SCOTT HEPBURN VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621360300241 – MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #2 ADAM WARREN VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

