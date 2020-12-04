Marvel's Children Of The Atom #1 Delayed Until March 2021 (PREVIEW)

Back in January 2020, Marvel Comics teased a new comic, Children Of The Atom, to be launching as part of the X-Men books ahead of the X Of Swords crossover. From Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang, Marvel put a lot into it but it was ridiculed by some corners of the internet for having teenage versions of familiar X-Men. Though it was worth considering that the very well-received Young Avengers a couple of decades earlier. Bleeding Cool reported that after the book joined many that disappeared during the pandemic shutdowns and lockdowns that it would return. And the comic book was indeed rescheduled for January 2021, pulling it off the Marvel Missing In Action list. But it was noticeable in Marvel's February solicitations that the comic was missing, Could they have been having a skip month already? Turns out it was more than that.

But, for reasons unknown, Children Of The Atom has been delayed again. There's a lot of this coming out from Marvel right now. The first issue has now been rescheduled to March 3rd 2021. What then – who knows? But this is where we are. Here's a look at the solicitation and a brief preview from the first issue. As and when it gets here.

CHILDREN OF ATOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200860

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Bernard Chang (CA) R. B. Silva

WHEN DID THE X-MEN GET SIDEKICKS?!

Now! Don't miss the debut of the greatest teenage super hero team of all time! They've learned from the best, now they're ready to be put to the test! But who the heck are these kids, and where do they come from? Guest-starring the X-Men!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $4.99