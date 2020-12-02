Marvels Snapshots: Civil War Jumps To $29 On eBay

As mentioned earlier today, the Marvels Snapshots one-shot Civil War was published by Marvel Comics today, But it seems a few people might not have known what it was. And now do. And, in the belief that the character may be appearing in other Marvel comic titles soon have decided this is a collector's item, especially the Ryan Kelly cover with Helper on it.

As a result, a copy sold on eBay earlier today for $28. Another for $25. While the 1:50 variant sold for $50.

Kurt Busiek said "I think people are going to like this one, too, Saladin Ahmed's been doing amazing work at Marvel the last few years, and Ryan Kelly's not really someone you think of as a Marvel guy, but they've come together for a story that's got a lot of heart and power, and looks amazing. And it even introduces new characters I hope we'll see more of in the future. If nothing else, I want to see what happened to them next…!"

Now, of course, if Helper becomes a major Marvel comic book figure, with TV shows, movies or other merchandisable opportunities, this will suddenly feel like chump change. But if not? Not.

CIVIL WAR MARVELS SNAPSHOTS #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR200932

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Ryan Kelly

In the heart of the Civil War event, a human story unfolds. A S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, doing his best to do the job with honor – but is that possible anymore? A young, low-level super hero, trying to help his neighbors – but that's not even legal any more. The two come together in a story that'll test their commitment, ideals, hopes and dreams, by Hugo-Award-winning writer Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, The Magnificent Ms. Marvel) and artist Ryan Kelley (Lucifer, Stranger Things). Featuring Captain America, Giant-Man, Maria Hill and more. Rated T+ In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $4.99