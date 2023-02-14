Mary Jane And Black Cat #3 Preview: The Enemy of My Enemy Mary Jane and Black Cat form an alliance with S'ym in this preview of Mary Jane and Black Cat #3... at least until they're ready to betray each other.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's weekly comic book previews! This week's preview is for Mary Jane and Black Cat #3. Mary Jane and Black Cat form an alliance with S'ym in this preview of Mary Jane and Black Cat #3… at least until they're ready to betray each other.

Mary Jane And Black Cat #3

by Jed MacKay & Vincenzo Carratu, cover by J Scott Campbell

Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped in Limbo by BELASCO – and if they wanna escape, they'll have to heist their way out! A shaky alliance with an unexpected ally may be their only hope to survive the SCREAMING TOWER. But MJ's holding back…What is the true price of her new supe-powers? And why can't Black Cat come clean about the new (old) man in her life? These truths may damn their friendship…and their souls…to Limbo forever!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Feb 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620450200311

| Rated T

$3.99

