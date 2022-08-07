Mary Jane/Black Cat Ongoing Series From Marvel Probably by Jed MacKay

Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski revealed at the Beyond Amazing – A Spider-Man Retrospective panel at C2E2 yesterday that Marvel Comics will be publishing a new ongoing Black Cat/Mary Jane comic book series in December, and it will be part of the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event Dark Web that you first saw mentioned and confirmed with details on Bleeding Cool.

No creative team has been announced, but Jed MacKay has to be a favourite as writer, since he write the recent Black Cat and Iron Cat series, got involved in previous Spider-crossovers including writing the Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1 which tied in with Spider-Man Beyond. That was drawn by Carlos Villa.

Since the events of Spider-Man Beyond, which culminated in Mary Jane Watson asking Peter Parker to move in which her, something happened.

Peter Parker/Spider-Man did something so unspeakable six months ago that a) no one can speak about it b) Mary Jane left him, and is currently living with another man called Paul and two children who call her Mommy.

And with two children who called her "Mommy". Which by anyone's standards is moving fast.

This has not been explained, but there is evidence that she is in a controlling relationship.

Oh and in Amazing Spider-Man #900 recently? This happened. I guess Mary Jane and Felicia will have an awful lot to talk about.

A fan asks if there's hope for Peter and Mary Jane. "Spider-Man and Peter Parker is an inspriation for responsibility," they say, adding that there's no greater responsibility than being a parent. "Who here wants Peter and Mary Jane to be married?" he asks, and people cheer and applaud. "I can't give you the nice answer that you want, unfortunately," Cebulski says, adding that just because MJ may be Peter's true love, that doesn't necessarily means that it works out. "There's so much planned for them."

Might it also answer…