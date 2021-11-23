Matt Fraction Only On Hawkeye TV Series Because He Knows Seth Meyers

Mike Ryan of Uproxx recently interviewed Rhys Thomas, director of the new Disney+ series Hawkeye launching tomorrow. And how writer Matt Fraction was involved in the series – because it didn't come from Marvel.

Matt Fraction and David Aja launched the Hawkeye comic book series in 2012 that saw the down-and-out Avenger involved with a local tenement building, organised crime, a neighbourhood, and a pizza-loving dog. It won every award going and was the principal influence on the new TV show. So Ryan asked Thomas about that.

Mike Ryan: So I didn't know until recently that Matt Fraction is involved in the production?

Rhys Thomas: Yeah, he's a consulting producer.

Mike Ryan: What does that mean? Do you talk to him? Because everyone loves his run with Hawkeye. How often do you actually consult with him?

Rhys Thomas: What's funny is, actually, I was introduced to Matt Fraction through Seth Meyers.

Mike Ryan: Oh really?

Rhys Thomas: Because they're friends.

Mike Ryan: Actually, that makes sense. Mike Shoemaker is a big comic guy, too.

Rhys Thomas: Yeah. So they're actually friends and so I kind of, Matt was just someone that I could reach out to and ask questions. He shared playlists with me. I was a huge fan of that run and so it was just kind of crazy to be able to go like, "Well, hey, what about this?" So I don't know, he's like a confidant slash correspondent.

Mike Ryan: So how does Seth make that introduction? is it over email? Or was it in person?

Rhys Thomas: No, it was an email thing. Because I started talking to Marvel about it and sort of, kind of, got in there, I think, through persistence. But I didn't know about the Seth connection. But I brought up Hawkeye with Seth and that I was kind of talking to them about it and kind of working and starting to figure it out. And he was like, "Oh, I know Matt!" And the next thing I know I'm emailing with Matt.