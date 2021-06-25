Maw, Short While, Firefly: River Run in Boom September 2021 Solicits

Boom Studios launches a new graphic novel Short While by Jeremy Sorese, a new series Maw by Jude Ellison S. Doyle and A.L. Kaplan, and a Firefly one-shot River Run by David S. Booher and Andres Genolet, looking at how Simon saved River in the first place, all in their September 2021 solicitations.

SHORT WHILE ORIGINAL GN HC (MR)

(W) Jeremy Sorese (A / CA) Jeremy Sorese

What is the price of love… and redemption?

After a party, two men accidentally swap their jackets which turns into much more than just a chance meeting.

Unexpectedly they discover the love, companionship, trust, honesty, and vulnerability they've both been missing. But with it comes tragedy and loss. The loss of self, loss of freedom, and loss of each other.

Acclaimed cartoonist Jeremy Sorese (Curveball, Steven Universe) presents a tragic but redemptive love story about two men who meet, fall in love, and then fall apart when a traumatic event changes both of their lives forever, perfect for fans of My Favorite Thing is Monsters and Fun Home.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 29.99

MAW #1 (OF 5) CVR A KRISTANTINA (MR)

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) A.L. Kaplan (CA) Ariela Kristantina

What happens when one woman becomes the real monster society has always made her out to be? Dragged by her sister Wendy to a feminist retreat on the remote island of Angitia, Marion Angela Weber hopes to gain some perspective and empowerment… that isn't at the bottom of a bottle. But everything is horribly derailed after an assault on their first night there. The violent encounter awakens something in Marion she never imagined, triggering warped mutations in her body, and awakening a hunger she can't bring herself to name. When the townsfolk react with suspicion and violence, what unforgivable act will transform Marion into the very monster they've made her out to be? A provocative five-issue horror series by award-winning journalist and opinion writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Dead Blondes and Bad Mothers: Monstrosity, Patriarchy, and the Fear of Female Power) and artist A.L. Kaplan (Full Spectrum Therapy) that explores the anger of women trapped by society's expectations and the reclamation of power through collective rage, perfect for readers of Redlands and Something is Killing the Children.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

FIREFLY BLUE SUN RISING DLX ED HC

(W) Greg Pak (A) Dan McDaid, Lalit Kumar Sharma, Daniel Bayliss, Ramon Bachs, Davide Gianfelice, George Kambadais (CA) Marie Krupina

Mal Reynolds, Captain of the spaceship Serenity, has unexpectedly found himself in a job he never dreamed…Sheriff of the entire Georgia Sector!

In order to protect his mom (that's the infamous Outlaw Ma Reynolds) from the Alliance, he'll need to capture her before they do. And that plan will pit Mal directly against the crew of the Serenity itself.

But when a new outlaw, calling himself the Bandit King, and the Blue Sun Corporation, which has helped run the 'Verse from the shadows for years, start causing problems in Mal's sector, he'll have no choice but reunite the crew for one last impossible job to save everyone they love!

Collecting the entire second year of Firefly by New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak (Darth Vader), along with acclaimed artists Dan McDaid (Judge Dredd), Davide Gianfelice (Wolverine: Weapon X), Lalit Kumar Sharma (Daredevil), & Daniel Bayliss (Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Coronation) for the first time. Collects Firefly #13-24, The Outlaw Ma Reynolds, and Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #0-1, along with a brand new 10-page story exclusive to this collection.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 75

FIREFLY RIVER RUN #1 CVR A WARD

(W) David S. Booher (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) Christian Ward

How did Simon save River from the terrifying Hands-Of-Blue?

The great lengths Dr. Simon Tam had to go to in order to save his only sister, River, from her captors are finally revealed in this special standalone issue!

Follow Simon's "fall from grace" as he risks it all and races against time to save River… even as she struggles to hold onto her sanity.

The truth of River's life in the Alliance Academy facility, what really happened to her there, and the origin of Firefly's greatest sibling bond is finally revealed by writer David S. Booher (Canto) and artist Andrés Genolet (Runaways)!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 7.99

FIREFLY #33 CVR A BENGAL

(W) Greg Pak (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Bengal

Can the crew of the Serenity protect the Earth That Was and evade the Alliance when the time comes?

The clock is ticking as our heroes realize the Alliance is rebuilding their portal and will eventually come for them here on Earth That Was.

Even as they've been grappling with their own compromised status as colonizers, they will do whatever it takes to prevent the Alliance from destroying everything these people have.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #29 CVR A FRANY

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Frany

The true nature of the Multiverse is revealed to Buffy, but has she gained the knowledge she needs too late to save it?

With the various factions' plans laid bare, Buffy must race to try and unite them to take on the Biggest Bad of them all.But with all hope seemingly lost and time running out, will she be forced to turn to her least expected ally?

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #6 CVR A KHALIDAH

(W) Jed MacKay (A) French Carlomagno, Ig Guara (CA) Qistina Khalidah

How does the ancient past hold the key to the future of the entire Multiverse?

Ral, Vraska, and Kaya have finally tracked down the being that can help them unravel the true nature of the threat they face – Jaya Ballard, one of the oldest living, and most experienced, Planeswalkers in existence.

And the key to understanding lies in Jaya's origins during the Age of Ice in Dominaria… and a threat that was neutralized, but never truly eliminated.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #11 CVR A LEE

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

As the Power Rangers and their new allies, the Eltarian Guardians, prepare to rescue Candice from Lord Zedd, elements of Zordon's past begin to collide with the present.

Will old loyalties and rivalries lead Zordon, and in turn the Power Rangers, into ruin? Or will they be able to right the wrongs of the past and save Earth in the process?

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

POWER RANGERS #11 CVR A PAREL

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Gerald Parel

Will the Omega Rangers be able to enlist the last Emissary to help to defeat the Empyreals?

The Omega Rangers attempt to question the enigmatic Yellow Emissary, who may know the secret of the Empyreals undoing.

But even if they can convince the Yellow Emissary to help, it may be too late if Drakkon isn't on the same page…

The fate of the Omega Rangers and the Yellow Emissary hang in the balance as they all fight for their lives!

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS NECESSARY EVIL DLX ED HC PT 01

(W) Sina Grace, Ryan Parrott (A) Daniele Di Nicuolo, Francesco Mortarino, Daniel Bayliss, Eduardo Francisco (CA) Goni Montes

NECESSARY EVIL IS HERE AND NOTHING WILL EVER BE THE SAME!

Following the reality-bending events of Shattered Grid, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers must contend with the fallout from their war with Lord Drakkon including new teammates, mysterious allies, and terrifying new threats.

The true origin of the White Ranger is revealed while Jason, Trini, and Zack are called upon to assume new mantles as the Omega Rangers. They must choose between their friends and their mission and defend Angel Grove from the greatest threat they've ever faced – the dreaded Lord Zedd!

The first half of the Necessary Evil event by the writing duo of New York Times bestseller Ryan Parrott and the GLAAD Award-nominated Sina Grace with artists Daniele di Nicuolo, Francesco Mortarino, Daniel Bayliss, and Eduardo Francisco is collected here in a deluxe format hardcover.

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40-47 and Saban's Go Go Power Rangers #21-28, along with a brand new 15-page story exclusive to this collection by Frank Gogol (Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness) and Giuseppe Cafaro (Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon).

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 75

POWER RANGERS UNLTD EDGE OF DARKNESS TP

(W) L.L. McKinney, Frank Gogol (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Dan Mora

DISCOVER THE TRUE STORIES OF TWO OF THE MOST POPULAR POWER RANGERS EVER – ASTRONEMA & THE PHANTOM RANGER!

For the first time ever, discover true stories of two of the most popular Power Rangers characters ever – the deadly assassin known as Astronema, and the mysterious hero bearing the name Phantom Ranger.

Before she became a Power Ranger, a young girl named Karone was kidnapped by bounty hunters and brainwashed into the assassin known as Astronema by two of the greatest threats in the galaxy – Dark Specter and Ecliptor.

Answering Zordon's call, the Phantom Ranger investigates the aftermath of an Empyreal attack. Only to discover their connection to an ancient evil he encountered long ago… which may have finally returned to threaten the entire universe.

The superstar team of L.L. McKinney (A Blade So Black), Frank Gogol (Dead End Kids), and Simone Ragazzoni (Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn) reveal the secrets that no Power Rangers can afford to miss.

Collects Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir to Darkness #1 and Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 16.99

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #5 (OF 12) CVR A GARBETT (MR)

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Lee Garbett

What shocking new discovery will bring B. one step closer to understanding his origins?

As B. and Diana's bond continues to grow, B. opens up about a recurring trauma from his past.

Will this new revelation jeopardize B. and Keever's latest mission? Or is it all part of a plan by Caldwell to trigger more memories?

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

EAT THE RICH #2 (OF 5) CVR A TONG (MR)

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Pius Bak (CA) Kevin Tong

Is Joey willing to pay with her life to uncover the gruesome secrets behind Crestfall Bluffs?

Joey is beyond disturbed by what she has just witnessed and she has every right to be, but when she confides in her boyfriend Astor, his reassurance about his family's weird rituals and traditions only fuels her suspicions.

Still, Joey will need proof in order to expose the truth of Crestfall Bluffs, but what she finds produces more questions and danger than answers!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD TP (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL211118

(W) Grant Morrison, Alex Child (A / CA) Naomi Franquiz

It's the 1970s. It's the most haunted, demon-infested stretch of road in America. Welcome to Proctor Valley Road.

August, Rylee, Cora, and Jennie have organized a "Spook Tour" on the infamous roadway with their classmates to fund attending the concert of their dreams.

But when their visit turns deadly, these four friends race to rescue the missing students… before the town tears them limb from limb and slay the evils roaming Proctor Valley Road… along with the monsters lurking in the hearts of 1970s America.

Visionary author Grant Morrison (Klaus, Batman: Arkham Asylum) and co-writer Alex Child (BBC's Holby City) along with artist Naomi Franquiz (Tales from Harrow County) present a chilling new horror series about the mysterious monsters that haunt Proctor Valley Road – and the four misfit teenagers who must stop them.

Collects Proctor Valley Road #1-5.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 19.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #20 CVR A DELL EDERA

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Can Erica withstand the final stages of the mysterious Order of St. George initiation?

Erica finally faces her official initiation into the Order of St. George, a tortuous process that pits a child against an unrestrained monster… and bonds them to it for the rest of their life.

Does Erica have what it takes to earn the Mark of St. George, embody the oath of secrecy each member of the House of Slaughter makes, and take her rightful place among the Order?

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DARK BLOOD #3 (OF 6) CVR A DE LANDRO

(W) LaToya Morgan (A) Walt Barna (CA) Valentine De Landro

When is the cure worse than the disease?

At first Dr. Carlisle's generous offer to treat Avery's chronic pain and injuries seems like a godsend, but the "magic bullet" cure he offers comes with an excruciating administration via spinal tap… and unexpected side effects.

When those manifest in seemingly impossible ways that terrify his family, Avery rushes back to the doctor for additional help, but will the second treatment truly work or only bring back memories of the war best kept in Avery's past?

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ONCE & FUTURE DLX ED HC BOOK 01

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

WHAT IF ALL THE LEGENDS ARE TRUE?

Retired monster hunter Bridgette McGuire knows that they are. And when a group of Nationalists uncover the fabled scabbard of Excalibur in order to bring King Arthur back from the dead to reclaim England, she will be the only one who can stop them.

In order to do so, she'll need to pull her unsuspecting academic grandson, Duncan, into a deadly world of myth and prophecy.

Their quest will lead them to confront the complicated history of their family, confront the deadly secrets of England's past, and throw the Otherworld into shambles, allowing for new legends and characters to make their appearance–and bring a world of trouble along with them.

The definitive collection of the first three story arcs of the Eisner Award-nominated series by New York Times bestselling author, Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine), and Russ Manning Award Winner, Dan Mora (Detective Comics) for the first time in a single deluxe hardcover.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 59.99

ONCE & FUTURE DLX LTD SLIPCASE ED HC BOOK 01

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

WHAT IF ALL THE LEGENDS ARE TRUE?

Retired monster hunter Bridgette McGuire knows that they are. And when a group of Nationalists uncover the fabled scabbard of Excalibur in order to bring King Arthur back from the dead to reclaim England, she will be the only one who can stop them.

In order to do so, she'll need to pull her unsuspecting academic grandson, Duncan, into a deadly world of myth and prophecy.

Their quest will lead them to confront the complicated history of their family, confront the deadly secrets of England's past, and throw the Otherworld into shambles, allowing for new legends and characters to make their appearance–and bring a world of trouble along with them.

The definitive collection of the first three story arcs of the Eisner Award-nominated series by New York Times bestselling author, Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine), and Russ Manning Award Winner, Dan Mora (Detective Comics) for the first time in a single deluxe hardcover. This limited edition will feature an exclusive slipcase and be limited to its first printing.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 79.99

ONCE & FUTURE #20 CVR A MORA

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

ARTHUR VS. ARTHUR!

Knowing that Grail Castle may be their best chance at survival, Bridgette, Duncan, and Rose hunker down and prepare for the worst.

Elsewhere, the resurrected King Arthur challenges an arriving usurper to his rightful throne, another King Arthur, and raises an army of the undead to do it. But the new Arthur has the greatest knight of all on his side – Lancelot!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #10 (OF 12) CVR A CAGLE

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Evan Cagle

Leto, the newly crowned Duke of House Atreides, finally unearths the plot behind his father's untimely death, and suddenly must prepare to stand trial for a terrible crime he did not commit.

And even as Baron Harkonnen's evil plan appears to be working, another coup is underway as Shaddam begins his own coronation as supreme ruler.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 4.99

BASILISK #4 CVR A SCHARF

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Jonas Scharf

The showdown between the Chimera and their hunters begins HERE!

Hannah and Regan, former victim and former member of the Chimera, arrive at an abandoned resort town in the mountains.

Even as the two women uncover and struggle with their shared past, the Chimera and their Faithful descend on the area.

To their surprise, Hannah has been waiting for their arrival, and the ensuing battle will have deadly consequences for those unprepared.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GOOD LUCK #4 (OF 5) CVR A CORONA

(W) Matthew Erman (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Jorge Corona

Reeling from their recent discovery that Joseph is more than what he seems, The Unfortunates must focus on their mission, but in order to have any chance to save the world they must get to the Core.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Luck and his cronies have invaded the Kismet Zone after our team's disappearance and may ruin everything.

And what do Ursa and Cassiopeia have to do with the final mission of the Core?

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #12 CVR A DI NICUOLO

(W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

A dangerously close encounter with Amon leaves Caspar shaken to the core.

With the Order divided and at a disadvantage, will the traitor finally accomplish their mission from within?

One thing is for certain, it will bring them one step closer to exposing the remaining Secrets and nothing will ever be the same…

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #12 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR INFANTE

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Daniele Di Nicuolo (CA) Toni Infante

A dangerously close encounter with Amon leaves Caspar shaken to the core.

With the Order divided and at a disadvantage, will the traitor finally accomplish their mission from within?

One thing is for certain, it will bring them one step closer to exposing the remaining Secrets and nothing will ever be the same…

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

EVE #5 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Ario Anindito

Will Eve finally fulfill her destiny as humanity's last hope?

Eve's long journey is coming to a head as she finally arrives at the Vault, which is now sunk deep below the ocean surface off the coast of Washington State.

But what, or who, she finds within will either lead Eve to complete the most important mission of all time… or complete the world's destruction.

The epic conclusion to the dystopian fable no comic reader can afford to miss!

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WYND #10 CVR A DIALYNAS

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

Who will win, who will lose, and who will be caught in between?

Caught in the battle, Wynd and his friends must try to escape with their lives and resume their journey to the fabled Northport.

And while they will gain new allies, some old friends may be left behind.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 4.99

JIM HENSONS THE STORYTELLER TRICKSTERS HC

(W) Jonathan Rivera, Jordan Ifueko, Amal El-Motar, Robin Kaplan (A) Jade Zhang, Erin Kubo, Isa Hanssen, A.L. Kaplan (CA) Peach Momoko

Who is the greatest mischief maker of all time?

Discover these legendary tricksters and judge for yourself through the lens of The Storyteller as he regales his faithful canine companion…and you!

Four tales of the greatest rogues up to mythological mischief, each one inspired by folklore from around the world and told in the spirit of Jim Henson's beloved television series by some of today's most exciting voices.

New York Times bestselling author Jordan Ifueko (Raybearer) and artist Erin Kubo (The Christmas Creature), Nebula and Hugo Award-winning author Amal El-Mohtar (This is How You Lose the Time War) with illustrations by Isa Hanssen, graphic novelist Robin Kaplan (The City on The Other Side) and artist A.L. Kaplan (Full-Spectrum Therapy), and esteemed comic book writer Jonathan Rivera (Cave Carson has a Cybernetic Eye) and illustrator Jade Zhang bring to life tales as beautiful as they are mischievous.

Collects Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Tricksters #1-4.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 24.99

MAMO #3 (OF 5) CVR A MILLEDGE

(W) Sas Milledge (A / CA) Sas Milledge

Who will Orla and Jo turn to for help when they really need it?

Haresden is in chaos! From destroyed troll cairns to a bewitched flock of sheep being mesmerized by a mysterious moth that may be Mamo's familiar.

Maybe the girls could enlist the help of a murder of crows and their leader, Caractus, who owes Jo an old life debt?

It just might be time for Jo to lead Orla into something new, and strange, and magical. That is, if these corvids can even be trusted.

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 4.99

SAVE YOURSELF #4 (OF 4) CVR A MATTHEWS

(W) Bones Leopard (A / CA) Kelly Matthews, Nichole Matthews

Will Gigi be able to win hearts and minds and, more importantly, the final battle?

Though Shawn, Commander Sef, and Gigi weren't in the exploding ship that Mia feared they were, there's still Aoe to deal with, and they're not going to be captured without a fight!

But Aoe is just part of the problem. Did enough of Earth's population witness Gigi's livestream to expose the Lovely Trio for the villains they truly are?

It's all explosions and climactic battles in the finale of Save Yourself!

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 4.99

LUMBERJANES TP VOL 20

(W) Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (A) Brooklyn Allen (CA) Noelle Stevenson

The end of summer is here and what is a girl (or girls) to do?

The final volume of the GLAAD and Eisner Award-winning series follows Jo, Mal, Molly, April, and Ripley as they attempt to defend Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet's Camp for Hardcore Lady Types from the mysterious force known as the Grey.

Even if they succeed, they will have to deal with their biggest challenge yet, saying goodbye as summer finally comes to an end.

The team of Kat Leyh, Shannon Watters, Alexa Bosy, Kanesha C. Bryant, and returning series co-creator Brooklyn Allen conclude one of the most important and acclaimed comics of the century by taking Friendship To The Max one last time.

Collects Lumberjanes #75, Lumberjanes: End of Summer #1, and the Lumberjanes: Farewell to Summer FCBD Special.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 14.99

ORCS TP

(W) Christine Larsen (A / CA) Christine Larsen

FAME, FORTUNE & FIRE-BREATHING DRAGONS!

After being banished from their Orcish village by King Hrograhgah, Bog and his misfit crew venture out into the Known World to seek their fortune, and hopefully find their way back home again.

Tag along with Bog, Zep, Pez, Utzu, and Gurh as they venture through the dreaded Eerieasallhel Forest, face off against trolls, gnomes, squirrels and more, and follow in the footsteps of the legendary Orc hero, Drod One-Eye!

The entire hilarious limited series by acclaimed cartoonist Christine Larsen (Adventure Time) collected in a single volume to be enjoyed by any and all!

Collects Orcs! #1-6.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 14.99