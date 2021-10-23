MCM London Comic Con 2021 On The Saturday – That's More Like It

It's Saturday, the 23rd of October at the London ExCel Centre, half-way through MCM London Comic Con. Yesterday was a little quiet on the footfall for Bleeding cool's Friday report, but because it's a Saturday the world and their Poison Ivy came out to play. Now, facts upfront, there is less "stuff" to do this year. No big game companies debuting their wares, far fewer film and TV studios doing the same, and the bigger comic book companies aren't here either. Because, basically, they can't be. But that has not stopped anyone from having the time of their life. And has encouraged some to go a little off the beaten track.

As a result, every comic book booth (and they are all booths now this year, tables getting walls on either side and behind, much to the chagrin of those who had paid extra for their booths) I spoke to has seen sales go up in a very noticeable fashion. And it's books and comics more than anything, with some sellouts on the first day and frantic calls to try and get replacement stock. No one was expecting this, people are hungry for stuff, and if the usual splashy big studio stuff is still not available, they will still want… stuff. I just picked up Riot from DarkWave and The Final Lullaby from Feff Silvers, two diametrically opposed books. Marc Ellerby got the biggest comic book lines of the show, but at one point, every single comic book creator booth had a line. It was quite a sight. Although the biggest lines, of course, were for Tom Hiddlestone.

In an hour's time, Bernard Chang will be leading the John Paul Leon Memorial Panel, after which I'll be rushing off to the West End for its premiere of Neil Gaiman's The Ocean At The End Of The Lane. The crunch in changing gears may be an odd one, but it comes with the territory these days.

The cosplay has been stellar, and we'll be running a gallery later on Bleeding Cool. You can catch yesterday's report and From One Side Of The Show To The Other right here. But before that, here's another video look around to compare the difference between a Friday and a Saturday crowd at MCM London Comic Con.