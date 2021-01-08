MCM London Scheduled For October 2021, Birmingham For November 2021

The Reed POP-owned British comic book convention chain MCM cancelled most of its shows last year – and this. But today has announced the return of its two biggest shows, MCM London and MCM Birmingham. Here's the letter they sent to vendors;

We are excited to announce that MCM Comic Con is back in 2021! As we look forward to building you the best and safest events possible, the forthcoming MCM Comic Con calendar of events will look different for the foreseeable future, due to COVID-19. Our main goal has always been to create a safe and accepting space for the community of passionate and creative fans who inspire us every day.

With this in mind we will be focusing on MCM London on 22-24 October and MCM Birmingham on 13-14 November, 2021, pending improvement in the global health and safety situation. Tickets for these shows will be available online prior to each event, and additional information regarding the show format and safety measures that will be put in place will be announced in the coming months. This unfortunately means we currently don't have plans to run events in Birmingham (March), London (May), Manchester and Scotland in 2021. While we won't see you until October, you don't have to wait to geek out with us and your friends! We'll kick off this year's con season with a spring Metaverse in collaboration with New York Comic Con, Emerald City Comic Con, and the rest of the ReedPop Comic Con family, followed by virtual events set for the summer. These online events will offer exclusive content, nerdy merch and one-of-a-kind celebrity experience; making it easier for more people to enjoy the MCM Comic Con experience from home through FindtheMetaverse.com. Thank you for your patience during this challenging and unprecedented time, and thank you for continuing to inspire us every day. We look forward to bringing you together again at the best pop culture events in the UK in a safe, responsible and fun way. "We want to thank our fans for waiting patiently during this challenging and unprecedented time while we focus on bringing them the best pop culture events in the UK in a safe, responsible and fun way," said Teresa Heitor, MCM Comic Con Event Director at ReedPop. "The enjoyment andwellbeing of our attendees, guests and community remains our top priority. We can't wait to gather with you all again and until then, our team remains hard at work to continue creating events with the superior quality content and show experiences that we know our fans expect."

Bleeding Cool regularly attends MCM London and I look forward to doing so again at the earliest opportunity.