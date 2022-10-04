Meet Cooper Coen, Marvel's First Gay Spider-Man (SpiderSpoilers)

Tomorrow's Edge Of Spider-Verse #5 introduces a new Spider-Man to the Marvel multiverse, with the alliterative Cooper Coen, also known as Web Weaver, the gay Spider-Man of his own universe. Created by Steve Foxe and Kris Anka, his first story by Steve Foxe and Kei Zama reveals his origin – and Peter Parker was right there.

Basically, he saved the Peter Parker he fancied, and took the radioactive spider bite for himself. And while Peter Parker's parents were dead and he lived with his aunt and uncle, Cooper Coen lives with his aunt and her wife instead, when his parents are homophobic enough to throw him out.

Family get-togethers must be a hoot. Also, graduating as a fashion designer at Van Dyne, Cooper Coen also has a better sense of design when conceiving of his Spider suit. Peter Parker only had Aunt May's sewing machine to use. Still, it turned out okay. And yes, just as a reminder, you'll want to read Edge Of Spider-Verse #5 tomorrow before you read the new Spider-Man #1 which threatens to bring an end to the Spider-Verse for good… to be fair, we have gotten a little multiverse heavy of late.

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220815

(W) Dan Slott, Various (A) Bob McLeod, Various (CA) Josemaria Casanovas

Three brand new Spiders get their start here! WEB-WEAVER: A not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer. HUNTER-SPIDER: Imagine a world where Sergei Kravinoff got Spider-Powers. You are not ready for the most hardcore Spider yet! Both of these and Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, the filmmakers behind the Spider-Verse movies, create a new Spider just in time for the END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: $4.99 SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220754

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Mark Bagley

"The End of the Spider-Verse" is here! Morlun is back and he is not alone. Allied with one of the most powerful beings known to the Spider-Verse, the scariest Spider-Villain of all time is making his biggest play and no Spider is safe. Especially not the Chosen Spider himself, Peter Parker. With Peter working for Norman Osborn and using a glider…does he have it coming? Spidey's 60th Anniversary is no joke as two of the most legendary Spider-Creators are working together on Spidey for the first time and you know it's going to be one for the record books! Rated T In Shops: Oct 05, 2022 SRP: $4.99