Meet & Get The Pronouns Of DC's Earth-11 Multiversity: Teen Justice

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 is up for FOC this weekend, so DC Comics has a PR push for the new series, with some trading card images for the cast members, and a highlighting of the variant covers for the launch of the new series.

Following their debut in DC's Very Merry Multiverse (December 2020) and a marquee appearance in DC Pride 2022 (on June 7), Teen Justice crosses the DC Multiverse and stars in their own miniseries! The secrets of Earth-11's newest heroes and villains unfold in DC's most exciting new team title—Multiversity: Teen Justice by Ivan Cohen, Danny Lore, Marco Failla, Enrica Eren Angiolini and Carlos M. Mangual! The incredible debut issue, publishing on June 7, begins with an attack by the H.I.V.E. and ends in the Church of Blood. What is Sister Blood's true mission among the lost souls of New York City? Can Teen Justice get through their growing pains fast enough to learn the answer in time to stop it? And what role will the mysterious Raven—the brooding hero who has refused to join the team in the past—play in the ultimate battle? Looking for a primer on the Earth-11 heroes of Multiversity: Teen Justice? DC has produced a series of trading card-style biographies of the main cast! Kid Quick—the Future State Flash—and their fellow heroes Supergirl, Robin, Aquagirl, Klarienne the Witch Girl, and Troy take center stage in a miniseries that rocks Earth-11 to its core!

KID QUICK (Jess Chambers) — they/them/their

AQUAGIRL (Jacqui Hyde) — she/her/hers

KLARIENNE ("the Witch Girl") — she/her/hers

SUPERGIRL (Laurel Kent) — she/her/hers

ROBIN (Talia Kane) — she/her/hers

TROY (Donald Troy) — he/him/his

RAVEN (real name unknown) — he/him/his

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 by Ivan Cohen (The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries), Danny Lore (DC Pride, Champions), Marco Failla (DCeased: Hope at World's End), and Enrica Eren Angiolini, with covers by Robbi Rodriguez (main), Stephanie Hans (open-to-order variant), Bengal (1:25 variant), and Failla & Angiolini (1:50 variant), publishes on June 7. As a bonus feature, the team's introduction story, "To Stop the Star-Conqueress" by Ivan Cohen, Eleonora Carlini, Ulises Arreola and Becca Carey from DC's Very Merry Multiverse, will be reprinted in this new issue.

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 covers by Robbi Rodriguez (main) and Stephen Byrne (Pride variant)

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 covers by Stephanie Hans (open-to-order) and Bengal (incentive variant)