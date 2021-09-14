Meet The Justice League Of The Galaxy, The United Order (Spoilers)

Today's Justice League #67 introduces a bunch of new characters to the DC Universe- and they do mean universe. The United Order of the United Planets and they don't entirely seem to be in line with what Superman and the rest of the Justice League are down with. But we do get to mean some of the new members of the team…

DivineQ, a MegaDaxamite of the Daxamites, and founder of the United Order.

The Thangarian Hawkslayer and leader of the United Order.

The Tamarean Prince Zerep, related to Starfire.

And a Dominator. Dominator QQ. That's all you're going to get. And all you are going to want to get.

And, with Superman starting an international incident in Action Comics over a powerful doohickey, in Justice League, he's starting an intergalactic one. Maybe he is taking a leaf out of his son's new playbook…

JUSTICE LEAGUE #67 CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V. (A) Phil Hester, Sumit Kumar (CA) David Marquez

It's the Justice League versus the United Order as the truth that gives power to this new cosmic super team crosses a line that the Justice League cannot allow. Will there even be a United Planets after this thunderous clash of intergalactic superpowers? Also, Green Arrow must come to terms with his responsibilities to both Checkmate and the League. Ollie may have to pick which path to follow, but what does it mean for the future of the League if the guy paying the bills has to bail? The Silent School used their magic for years to protect Atlantis from all kinds of invaders, but nothing prepared them for the most powerful sorcerer ever…Merlin! Luckily, the Justice League Dark arrives to turn the tide of the battle. However, they're not fighting at full strength. Zatanna is harboring a dark secret, and if she unleashes her magic, it could drown everyone! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/14/2021