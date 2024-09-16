Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events | Tagged: baltimore comic con, Ramona Fradon

Memorial Service For Ramona Fradon Being Held At Baltimore Comic Con

If any of you are going to the Baltimore Comic Con this weekend, they are holding a Memorial service for Ramona Fradon on Friday of the show.

Fradon, co-creator of Metamorpho and noted Aquaman artist, passed away earlier this year at age 97.

Highlights of her career include work on Aquaman, Plastic Man, Super Friends, and Brenda Starr, Reporter.

Speakers include June Brigman, DC editor Brittany Holzherr, and others, with a tribute page on dc.com.

Remembering Ramona Fradon

Friday September 20, 2024 4:00 pm to 5:15 pm | Room: 338

Friends and fans come together to remember comics legend Ramona Fradon, who we lost in February. Best known for her work on Aquaman, Plastic Man, Super Friends, and for co-creating Metamorpho, Ramona was an industry staple for more than four decades. Scheduled speakers include June Brigman (Power Pack), DC Comics editor Brittany Holzherr, Dan Parent (Archie Comics), Andrew Pepoy (The Adventures of Simone & Ajax), Carla Speed McNeil (Finder), and more. Hosted by Todd Dezago and Amy Fradon.

Ramona Fradon died earlier this year, aged ninety-seven, just a month after deciding to retire from comic book illustration at the age of 97. Her character Metamorpho is now to appear in the new Superman movie made by James Gunn. The strip, and the legacy of Ramona Fradon, is also featured on the website dc.com/remembering-ramona including quotes about her from across the industry, including Jim Lee, Marie Javine, Amy Fradon, Walter and Louise Simonson, Howard Chaykin, Terry Austin, Dan Parent and more. Ramona Fradon, born in 1926 is best known for drawing and reinventing Aquaman – her name was on the credits of the recent movie – as well as co-creating the superhero Metamorpho. Her comic book career began after graduating from the Parsons School of Design in 1950. Her first published work was on Shining Knight from DC Comics, and she got a regular gig on the Adventure Comics strip Aquaman, including the Silver Age relaunch of the character in Adventure Comics #260 and the creation of the sidekick character Aqualad in Adventure Comics #269. She then co-creators the character Metamorpho for The Brave And The Bold series as well as his subsequent spinoff. She also drew The Brave and the Bold #59, a Batman/Green Lantern team-up, the first time that the series teamed Batman with another DC superhero, and setting the format up for the series going forward.

Ramona Fradon left comics from 1965 to 1972 to raise her family. but returned in 1972 to draw Plastic Man, Freedom Fighters, and Super Friends, which she pencilled for almost its entire run, during which she also drew a couple of issues for Marvel, In 1980, she took over Dale Messick, drawing the newspaper strip Brenda Starr, Reporter, until 1995. When she retired for the first time. But she kept doing private commissions, drew Mermaidman stories for SpongeBob Comics, graphic novels The Adventures of Unemployed Man in 2010, The Dinosaur That Got Tired of Being Extinct in 2012, the collection The Art of Ramona Fradon, and covers for DC Comics. Her name was also the inspiration for the Scott Pilgrim character Ramona Flowers.

