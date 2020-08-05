Metalshark Bro Gets an Unholy Spinoff With Ninja Nuns

Metalshark Bro, the funniest comic book on stands, has just come roaring back into the monthly cycle with a sequel series from Scout Comics, but that's not the end of the line for this demonically powered, lovable shark. It seems that co-writers/creators Kevin Cuffe and Bob Frantz intend to keep this wave going, as they have announced a new spinoff, with the punnily titled Ninja Nuns: Bad Habits Die Hard.

The titular Ninja Nuns, dubbed by the creators as the Roman Catholic Church's "swift arm of justice," debuted in the pages of the first Metalshark Bro volume as a foil for MSB. Now, they're getting their own title in an exclusive one-shot currently on Kickstarter that, it seems, will be exclusive to the platform, at least in this form. For this spinoff, Cuffe and Frantz will deliver four new stories, including one on which the writers are shifting roles, as the normal Metalshark Bro editor Chas! Pangburn comes on as a writer. The creators write:

The amazingly talented and dare I say handsome writer Chas! Pangburn (too many credit to list because Chas! is so prolific, RIP you and ME on webtoons), artist Tony Gregori (Vault, Dark Horse, Lucha Underground), and colorist Josh Jensen up to tell the tale of a hard-luck fellow meddling with forces he doesn't understand.

Other tales will focus on a spooky DJ, bullies at Comic-Con, and a sour relationship between a hippie band and their exploitative manager. The one-shot, besides the above creators, will feature contributions from Dann Franco, Gabriel Calfa, Angela Sprecher, and John Bergin. The one-shot anthology of sure to be lovingly blasphemous stories is already funded on Kickstarter and will be sent to backers in November. It remains unclear if Metalshark Bro publisher Scout Comics will put out their own version of the title to the direct market.