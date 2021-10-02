Mezco Toyz Reveals NYCC 2021 Exclusive Captain Nemo Figure

Today kicks of Mezco's Fall Mez-Con event which is their new virtual event for New York Comic Con. Each con, Mezco usually releases an exclusive figure which the past ones usually being involved in their Rumble Society or Gomezverse One:12 Collective line-up. This year we are taking on some water as Captain Nemo for 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea is joining the original Rumble Society line. Captain Nemo features a victorian techs-pirate design as he looks for the undiscovered and unknown adventure. The figure is loaded with an excellent sculpt showing off that Victorian design and will come loaded his is own seven seas arsenal to take on any threat. This will include a sword with scabbard, harpoon arm attachment, pistol, cloak, daggers, spyglass, hat, shark trophy, and even a sextant. Priced at $112.00, the Mezco Exclusive 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Captain Nemo is set to release between Oct- November 2021. Get yours while you can right here and be on the lookout for a Secret One: 12 Drop that usually comes along with their convention.

"Victorian techno-pirate, super genius, visionary, revolutionist, and vengeful saboteur. Having severed his ties with the "civilized world", Captain Nemo leads his dedicated crew as they journey through the depths of the seven seas in the fantastic underwater vessel, The Nautilus, encountering undiscovered and unknown adventure. The One:12 Collective Captain Nemo wears a standard issue coverall with a armored breast plate. He has specially designed boots, a multi-functional belt, a leg holster, and an embossed arm band. Nemo's severed left hand and forearm have been replaced with a mechanical appendage of his design."

"Nemo comes complete with all a captain needs including a Sparklock Electronic Pistol, a collapsible spyglass, a sword and scabbard, a sextant, and much more. Includes a displayable polystone Nautilus replica with clear post and name plate base. Learn more about Captain Nemo, the Nautilus, and crew with the included Data Journal. Visit RumbleSociety.com to learn more about the ever-growing universe of Rumble Society."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE CAPTAIN NEMO FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of spyglass hands (L & R) Two (2) pair of posing hands (L & R) One (1) sword holding hand (R) One (1) gun holding hand (R) One (1) pointing hand (L)



COSTUME:

Insulated water resistant coverall

Armored breast plate

Belts

Thigh holster

Galvanized dive boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Sparklock Electronic Pistol

One (1) Sparklock holster (fits on belt or thigh holster)

One (1) collapsible spyglass

One (1) spyglass holster (fits on thigh holster)

One (1) sextant

One (1) shark jaw trophy

One (1) Cutlass sword (stores in scabbard)

One (1) Cutlass sword scabbard (attaches to belt)

One (1) harpoon arm attachment with retractable rope reel

One (1) cap

One (1) cloak

One (1) Nautilus replica with display base

One (1) hand-carved bone knife

One (1) knife sheath (fits on belt or thigh holster)

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Captain Nemo figure is packaged in a collector-friendly lunchbox tin, designed with collectors in mind.